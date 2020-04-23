How to Forget Him

Content Warning: domestic abuse and violence, allusions to self-harm.

One.

Throw out the shirt,

the one with the netting

and crashing blue water

where he hunted you

all the way down.

Two.

Scrub your skin

in the places where he touched

redder than the heart

he splattered across you.

Rub it raw.

Three.

Smash the amulet

that you are so sure

holds his eyes within it

(they share the same tone)

don’t let him see you.

Four.

Burn the words he wrote

from their place on your bones

there are no more what if’s

or lies to lick into your skin.

Five.

Forget the way his name sounds

it will not bring forth ravens

tearing knuckles

and wrapping them through

your bloodied wrists

his anme won’t write your fate.

Six.

Shake the shouted whispers

from your hair, they’re nothing

more than dandruff now.

Let them make snow and

build tracks to new places

that disappear before him.

Seven.

Tell the guy at the party

why you’re so introverted

when you discuss “boy problems”

as he holds your hand warm

the first demonstration

of masculine comfort you’ve felt

since your Daddy’s arms.

Eight.

Kiss the people

who create homes

out of tents you feared

when it was dark

and he would wander.