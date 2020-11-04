All through a window & La hija del mar y del sol

All through a window

locked indoors I look outside,

a neon pink balloon

trapped in the barbed fencing

of the housing complex

next to my apartment

there lies my heart

flailing around

helium slowly oozing out

I’ve never seen a rainbow before

and I don’t want my first time

to be through a window

La hija del mar y del sol

my mother, she paints me

gold and navy

she knows I love

both the sun and the sea

she draws in these colours

hollow circles

my portrait resembling

a cheese gone bad

for she reminds me daily

of how much I lack

empty pits are all

I am made up of

no more the daughter of

the sea and the sun

just parmesan shavings

on a leftover pizza crust