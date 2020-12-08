لا أرض فوق الأرض تحملني

No land on this earth carries me

فيحملني كلامي

So my speech carries me

Mahmoud Darwish

I do not speak of olive trees and the smell of gunpowder.

My exile is one of peace,

the crash of the Arabian sea. The crescendo of the adhan,

the steam of a stone oven. A mother’s soothing hum,

a father’s provision.

My exile is one of exclusion,

the unfamiliar turn of a dialect.

An airport returned to,

a line for foreigners.

My exile is one of choice,

a clipping of a job advertisement,

the promise of a home.

My exile is a poem,

a land of its own.