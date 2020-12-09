where were you when i was kind

He leans back on wooden chair

crimson with murmuring

firelight reddening thins

of cabbaged ears bright

cheeks porous to the cave-like warmth, still

bellows exhume tonically:

two Omeprazole

nightly

Old eyes faded blue as

connect-the-dot

veins meandering rice-paper arms he

blinks and stories

rise: twelve years and strapped car-wise on a Saturday

guffawing glassed father staring

through windscreen white fogged intensity.

you don’t know it

but

his scars still

shine undermoon and his hair didn’t

always sit curled with shame

or fear; and you’ve never seen his right

arm but maybe he’s just sensibly

modest. you lean back as

he leans outward unwound

window to pastel-coloured crowds

and patent-leather in domed shadow yells

where was god in

the death

camps?