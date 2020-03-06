Edition Three 2020 Content List

A content list is a collection of prompts, ideas that the editors collect to direct the theme and content of the magazine. The Farrago content list is a way to begin, to be inspired, and is by no means an exhaustive list of content—you can pitch your own ideas or send in cold submissions. We encourage only pitching nonfiction pieces. Email your pitch to editors@farragomagazine.com and we’ll give you feedback and direction.

Edition Three Submissions close: Friday 27th March 2020 !

Pitching deadlines for Edition Three close: Sunday 15th March 2020 !

PITCHING AND SUBMITTING TIPS:

Unless you’re submitting short-form creative writing, it’s a good idea to pitch to us first. That way we can make sure you’re not doubling up on ideas and can help you develop it. Read the style guide. Farrago has its own set of grammar and style rules. The guide is full of detailed tips that will help with your writing. Send us an email with your idea and a brief plan. If you’re using something from the content list, tell us why you want to write on that topic and include some more details—maybe you’re keen to include an interview or need more resources. Ask us questions! Maybe you have an idea and want to develop it by talking to other people. We aren’t (too) scary and we’re excited to meet you. If you’re around uni, feel free to come up to our office on the fourth floor of Union House to have a chat!

The following sections are included: Regulars, News, Non-fiction, Creative, Art and Illustration

REGULARS:

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: This is our challenge to you. We want to hear from our readers, what did you like, or even better, not like, from our last edition? Let’s get this open communication rolling. Max. 300 words.

FLASH FICTION: Send us a piece that is 100 words or less! The theme for Edition Three is: Time. HOROSCOPES: We know you love them, and we know you would follow them to the ends of the earth! Well, we’re bringing horoscopes back! For Edition Three, we want horoscopes about temporality; change, ageing, growth, the past that becomes memories, the unknown that is the future—according to the star signs, what’s in store for our relationships with time?

VERSUS: It’s time to take a side again. We have heard Disney vs DreamWorks already but what about left vs right, jumper vs jacket, Ice Cream vs. Fro-Yo. Star Wars vs Lord of the Rings. Dare we say it… Harry Potter vs Game of Thrones. Film adaptation vs original book…the list goes on! Pick a topic and tell us which one is better and why.

NEWS:

If you’re not a reporter and want to submit a campus-related news piece, pitch the idea to us. Send it to us at editors@farragomagazine.com, or come to our office on the fourth floor of Union House, and tell us in person.

NONFICTION:

TOILET PAPER: Let’s get this conversation rolling. What the f*ck Australia?

STUDENT SUSTAINABILITY: A PERSPECTIVE. We want to hear about what you are doing to beat climate change. Have you gone plastic free? Do you shop for fresh fruit and veggies but none pre-wrapped? Have you changed your mode of transport or your milk choice, based on its environmental impact?

TATTOOS: The taboo must end. Where did the negative press come from in the first place? Who likes tattoos and who doesn’t? Give us a hot take on the top types of tattoos; where they are, what they are, and why we get them.

MILK MANIA: The big question is… what is the best milk to consume? Dairy has decreased in it’s demand, and multiple niche milk brands have taken up residence. But how do these options compare? Almond milk isn’t much better than Soy… but how do Oat or Coconut or Hazelnut compare? They are even milking cashews. We want to hear about the impact on production, finance, consumption and the environment.

THE TOLERANT LEFT: The Left, broadly speaking, generally aims for acceptance and tolerance, and yet certain, often extremely vulnerable, groups are regularly shat on by those who view themselves as progressive. Drug addicts, the homeless and people with psychotic illnesses are only some of the groups excluded from and often actively degraded in Leftist discourse. Why is this the case?

CAFES ON CAMPUS: As students, we know how you rely on the always-reliable cafes on campus…but just how reliable are there? Do you have any coffee stories that get your blood flowing? How about compare the pair? What are the prices, brews, barristers and mood rate across the University territory.

GENTRIFICATION EXPLAINER: Sometimes it feels like half the student body at UniMelb lives in Brunswick sharehouses. Why is this a problem? Who are we pushing out? What are the other options?

PROBLEMATIC FAVES AND OVERRATED DARLINGS: You see them everywhere. They haunt you. Plastic smiles stare you down from billboards, commercials, magazines and Tumblr. Rant to us about a celebrity everyone loves that you can’t stand.

ECO-ANXIETY: How is the looming prospect of a drastically changed climate affecting our mental health? Who is most affected by anxiety about the future of our planet? And what can we do to keep ourselves happy and healthy in the face of a grim climate forecast?

MUSIC AND THE ENVIRONMENT: With Coldplay delaying all tours until they can make them environmentally friendly, we’re wondering what the music industry’s impact on the environment is? Who is taking steps?

THE HUMAN CONDITION: Humans are social creatures, yet much of our anxiety comes from our interactions with humans. What are we missing? Discuss the ‘pack-animal’ and ‘lone-wolf’ theory.

TV NOSTALGIA: What makes a television show nostalgic for you? What are the ultimate nostalgic shows of each era? Who is the most nostalgic?

OK BOOMER: Cancel culture or concerning? Discuss the war on age gaps as opposed to the war on wage gaps? Criticism and class warfare begin a new conversation.

CREATIVE:

TELL US A STORY: Tell us your story. Everyone has one, and yours deserves to be heard.

BEYOND THE PAGE: Send us something that isn’t writing! Music, video, performance poetry—or something that we wouldn’t have even thought of! Bring us your multimodal ideas, and we’ll see what we can do to make them fit in print.

IT’S MORE THAN A MOMENT: Track a moment from your day. Use words or imagery to follow an action or series, like a tram trip to work, or your morning routine. It may seem mundane, but believe us, it’s important.

TOOTY FRUITY: Defend your favourite fruit. What’s their story? What do they have to offer that makes them better than the rest? Their scrumptious taste, that smooth smooth texture?

IT’S HIGH FANTASY TIME: We know you have a D&D avatar and we want to hear about them. Send us a story of bards, paladins, dragons, witches, elven archers; anything to fill the void GoT left behind.

LYRICS TO LIFE: Pick a song you’re obsessing over and write a creative piece based on its lyrics. Where will it take you? What is the life beyond the sounds?

EMU WARS: Obviously Lorikeets are overthrowing the government, but what battles have birds faced previously? Chronicle the frontline of the Australian Emu War from the perspective of an emu.

RORSCHACH TO WRITING: Inkblots were once used for psychological testing, reuse them and write a poem in its place.

SKITTLE ME THIS: What do colours taste like? No, really? Is Blue Heaven really heavenly? Put a creative spin on this piece.

ANIMAL ATTITUDE: Write us something from the perspective of an animal. Catalogue the nefarious thoughts of our feline friends in their mission to shove breakables off tables. Detail the dreaminess of a shoe that is just begging to be mauled by canine teeth.

CUR(S)ED: Write a piece that can’t contain the letter ‘s’, or another letter of your choice. Whenever you feel the need to use it, find a synonym, an alternative, or rewrite.

TO ALL THE _____ I’VE LOVED BEFORE: Jenny Han wrote a YA novel that has become a Netflix sensation. Meanwhile at Unimelb, the Love Letters page continues to grow! Write a love letter or series of love letters with a twist!

ART AND ILLUSTRATION:

IT’S ABOUT TIME: This edition is about time. We want time fuelled artwork and ideas for this edition. Time lapse videos, time aged paper… get creative.

ARTIST PROMPTS: Sculptures, hatters, painters, gardners, we want to feature your 3D work. If you have a dress you made, send us a photo! A pot, plate, bowl, recycled humanoid thing…we want to see it!

APPROPRIATION: This has been in the mainstream media since pop-art exploded in the 20th century. We want you to show us the difference between copying and appropriating. Get your favourite artwork, and re-shape the way it interacts with viewers.

SUSTAINABILITY: Can you imagine a world where everything is designed to last? Create an environment where human kind is thriving, and so is the earth. What does it look like? How does it compare to the view outside your window?

STREET ART: Something Melbourne is known for, we want to celebrate it, and see the best/worse/highest/most fantastical! Send us photos, inspired drawings, and snippets of writings!

ODE TO A LOVED ONE: Nothing is more powerful than our love for the people around us. Thank them, or pay tribute to them with a drawing, poem, or story.