the sky’s sparkling with fractured light

the champagne has bubbled our heads and

carried us away and

i’m in your dress because

it looked silky like

the underside of your wrist.

i confess, however, that the dress is a compromise

because my eyes are lingering on the

smudge of your lipstick but

i’m contenting myself with your

second-hand warmth, seams tugging

at my shoulders while you tug at my cap where

it’s holding your hair back from your face.

we’ve swapped shoes too—

my sneakers for your heels to save

your aching feet and i regret it as

they pinch my toes like crab claws

but i love the unfamiliar tapping beat of

my steps on the pavement and

i can’t stop dancing to it so i’ve

memorised the song and i think

after a few more sips of champagne

maybe you should dance with me too?

our hands catch and your fingertips

caress the lines on my palm like

you’re reading my future, gentle and knowing

brave like you’re seeing us together

in the same way that i see us:

alight like sun streaming through

cathedral mosaic windows

leaning in like you want me

close enough to taste your

breath, the fizz of champagne

sweeter when it’s not from a flute

so it goes, falling entwining

kissing in the light of our guardian moon

with your lipstick laugh staining my mouth plum,

joy saturating my skin like a blush, petal-pretty.

i want this to be remembered.

that i lived, once, as i wanted—

in a pretty dress tinted

the refraction of light through a

prism laughing out spectrums of colour and

spinning ‘til we’re stumbling with the

street still like a bated breath

my beating heart in my ears like it’s

pressed to a loudspeaker and you smiling into

my shoulder, teeth pressed to salted skin

like you can hear the way

i love you.