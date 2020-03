Can you stay

I want to tell you

A moth in the sink is

Not a broccoli

Otherwise I’d pick it up

And place it on the bench

It’s a moth in the sink

A living moth

Now the tap water runs

Like a waterfall

Straightforward, forceful

Now the moth is wet —

Flapping its wings, but

Not drowned

Now the water turns hot —

The hottest the heater can get

Now the moth is gone

Flushed down the sink