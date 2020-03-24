Love Note: 54

Poetry
Love Note: 5424 March 2020
You are still there.
Frozen
Smiling,
Head tilted back,
Washed
In gold. Your eyes are crinkled,
Filled with love
And laughter.
Back when you were unaware of me.
Before your fingers
Interlaced with mine.
Before cheeks became
Stained and blotched.
Before heads rested
Heavy in laps.
When wings
Still worked.
Before scabs were made, healed,
Then pried open.
Before lines were drawn, crossed,
Redrawn—then repeated.
When all rocks knew was rest.
At least
You will always be happy,
Frozen,
In that moment.
