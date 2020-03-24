ABOUT

FARRAGO

Poetry

Love Note: 54

24 March 2020
Author

Matt Bostock

Graphics

Vivian Li


You are still there.
Frozen

Smiling,
Head tilted back,
Washed

In gold. Your eyes are crinkled,
Filled with love
And laughter.

Back when you were unaware of me.

Before your fingers
Interlaced with mine.
Before cheeks became
Stained and blotched.

Before heads rested
Heavy in laps.
When wings
Still worked.

Before scabs were made, healed,
Then pried open.
Before lines were drawn, crossed,
Redrawnthen repeated.

When all rocks knew was rest.

At least
You will always be happy,
Frozen,
In that moment.

