Love Note: 54

You are still there.

Frozen

Smiling,

Head tilted back,

Washed

In gold. Your eyes are crinkled,

Filled with love

And laughter.

Back when you were unaware of me.

Before your fingers

Interlaced with mine.

Before cheeks became

Stained and blotched.

Before heads rested

Heavy in laps.

When wings

Still worked.

Before scabs were made, healed,

Then pried open.

Before lines were drawn, crossed,

Redrawn—then repeated.

When all rocks knew was rest.

At least

You will always be happy,

Frozen,

In that moment.