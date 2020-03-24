pomegranate streetwalker

walking is therapeutic but

I’m seven

pushing my bike down the lane

the crunchy gravel sounds delicious

sour cream and onion chips

and the tinkle of sparkly pink handlebar streamers

a man turns

I cringe without knowing why

walking alone at night is

my friend tells me men look at her chest

we’re at the supermarket sitting on the floor, waiting for our parents

we’re fifteen

she’s disgusted

I’m jealous

idiotic.

I walk anyway

brave and

I look at boys at seventeen

I keep waiting for it to feel like pink chiffon

light and airy

a frisson of first-look longing

but I always

tense first

arrogant.

I hold my breath as I walk past three men

their gaze hits my stomach, soup-heavy sick

I’m reminded of jackals

I’m reminded

I attached a padlock to my keys

when I was twenty: deadly weapon

I’m thinking about having it

engraved with womanhood

I’m meat

or maybe a pomegranate

arils and arils spilling out of me onto the asphalt

pink and round like blood clots