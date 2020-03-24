they call you

Strange, little boy.

in legoland you broke down

like our little tin car

kicking crying

words failing

so:

they had to pull us out.

tell me why?

flashing lights smiling dolls crowding people

dark room

voices like screams

battering rams pounding pounding

unstrange children love theme parks.

a woman said

he’s not coping take him out

like it was our fault,

I whisper

they don’t know.

they call you

Sick, darling boy.

a chronic disease

pathogen deep

blood

mind

there is no cure.

you get

symptoms

medical reports

therapy

check-ups for

government funding

it’s all inside, it makes you

shriek at

rough fibres of new clothes

spiders on skin.

they call you

Slow, dearest boy.

you cannot

paint or do maths

like they say your kind can

but:

you read

a hundred books

name a thousand things

planets

jupiter

saturn

uranus

neptune

satisfied in your universe.

no eye contact

attention

speech

lying on belly

rustling pages

so calm but

are you happy?

they call you

Disabled

Difficult

Different

Special.

Alone you

Sit on the playroom mat, my

Dear.

they think you

so so so so

Strange