the snow falls softly24 March 2020
the snow falls softly
fingers run through crevices
as cloaked figures sweep
time is fleeting
they run
losing memories like leaves
trees echo in the void
slow motion
dark wild curls
water stained paper
ink running like blood
words erased from existence
phantom laughter
the fire rages
retribution
shadows falter in the faint flicker
golden eyes close
as the phoenix flies
inhale, silence
colonnades crumble into dust
talons sweep from the sky
stars picked like flowers
love; light in the stasis
erupts like Vesuvius
the edge of the universe spills over
constellations die quietly like candles
held in a state of suspension
in the ruins of Atlantis
