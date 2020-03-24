the snow falls softly

fingers run through crevices

as cloaked figures sweep

time is fleeting

they run

losing memories like leaves

trees echo in the void

slow motion

dark wild curls

water stained paper

ink running like blood

words erased from existence

phantom laughter

the fire rages

retribution

shadows falter in the faint flicker

golden eyes close

as the phoenix flies

inhale, silence

colonnades crumble into dust

talons sweep from the sky

stars picked like flowers

love; light in the stasis

erupts like Vesuvius

the edge of the universe spills over

constellations die quietly like candles

held in a state of suspension

in the ruins of Atlantis