Edition One 2020 Editorial

Welcome to Edition One. Welcome to the 2020 editors.

Bethany Cherry

As editor of design and illustrations, Beth spent the weeks leading up to print married to this magazine. So, her co-editors will transcribe her thoughts for her. Beth’s commitment is pervasive and her ideas never run dry. Neither does the office, with her exhaustive supply of tea — camomile and orange blossom? Golden tumeric? Peppermint and liquorice? Cutting through her onion-esque layers of humility, you’ll find talent sharpened with practice. Her confidence is built on a fundamental quest to connect with everyone in the room. The team treasures her, but not as much as she treasures her precious ‘illys’.

Amber Meyer

If you write your goals down, you’re more likely to achieve them. Right? So, here’s me, putting promise to paper. I will make proud the community that built me up. My first-ever printed words found home in Farrago — for many of you, that’s the case too. This opportunity to speak, and be heard, extends to all students at the University. With the privilege of working on this team, I dedicate my love to underrepresented voices. They already have immense creativity and tireless passion. I’m just here to make sure we’re paying attention.

Sarah Peters

I’m still debating whether I organise my Farrago’s by colour or chronology. Either is an option but, there’s so many that I’ve acquired over the years. Anyone would think this is my final year of uni. I was too scared to get involved in my undergraduate, but when I found myself subediting beautiful poems, something clicked. Being a part of student writing and art is intoxicating at every level and during my time at uni developed into a necessity, a third lung. The limit for lungs might exist, but for copies of Farrago? There’s always a space on my shelf.

Tharidi Walimunige

An outlet for my wackiest tales and film-loving ramblings, a pathway to meeting friends, a space to have my voice heard, and the delight of crafting something tangible; Farrago takes on many meanings to me. Reader, I hope this publication can do the same for you. I hope the words, art and people you encounter here inspire you, make you laugh or teach you something. As Beth, Amber, Sarah and I inherit Farrago’s 95-year legacy and strive to make a mark in its future, we’ll always remember that there is no Farrago without dedicated readers and contributors. So send us your works, pick up our babies from the stands, and join us for the ride!