2020 UMSU Committee and Council Candidates

Are you voting in the 2020 UMSU Elections?

UMSU Election week is from the 7-11 September 2020. Here you can find your candidates and their statements below in alphabetical order by position. If you have any questions or concerns please don’t hesitate in reaching out to the Deputy Returning Officer, Stephen Luntz.

Other relevant information may be found on the UMSU Website.

Stephen Luntz

Deputy Returning Officer

s.luntz@unimelb.edu.au

0438 667 787

Actually looking for Office Bearer Candidates? Follow this link.

Or maybe the entire Election Guide + pictures? Link Pending.

Activties Committee

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

I have been serving on the Activities Committee for the past year. Credit to the OBs for their hard work and keeping events going during lockdown. Being a committee member has been a great experience for me and I have enjoyed contributing to planning for events, particularly trivia nights. Fun fact about me, I am quite a trivia buff, including appearing on the SBS quiz show Mastermind Australia – with my special knowledge topics being US Presidents and HMS Bounty. If you want more cool trivia, I would be happy to continue serving as your representative on the Activities Committee.

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Let’s get physical, physical! And do some activities! And Dance! And now I’m too lazy and going to bed again!

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“Get busy living or get busy dying.” – Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption

Charlotte Brownlee | Stand Up!

Hi! My name is Charlotte and I am running for Activities Committee. I want to run for this position because I really enjoy being part of running events and engaging in the community at Melbourne Uni. I think the activities department is important for creating social connections and ensuring everyone has an enjoyable University experience. Working with others to create fun events and activities is what I’m passionate about. I want to be on the Activities Committee so that I can ensure this is achieved.

Jake Krohn | Stand Up!

Hello valued members of the student body, the name’s Jake (he/him) and I am a first year Commerce student running for a place on the Activities Committee. If given the opportunity I hope to bring to the position a new perspective and an exuberant abundance of enthusiasm. In 2021, more than ever, our union deserves representatives with the motivation and the sustained stamina to proactively pursue the goal of student engagement. I have the commitment, I have the coordination, I have the passion, I have the drive but most importantly I have a brilliant team behind me. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Henry Glaspole | Stand Up!

Hello! I’m Henry and I am running for Activities Committee with Stand Up! Throughout my university experience I have been involved with many of the social aspects offered. This includes my involvement with the Activities Department, through attending the weekly Tuesday BBB and helping out at their events. I’ve been involved as the Media Officer at the Science Student’s Society. Through these two experiences I have gained an understanding of the importance of social connection at university, and it is my passion to ensure everyone feels like they have a place. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Jordan Di Natale | Stand Up!

What is up superstars! Who doesn’t love to have fun when not studying!!?? Is that even a question! Activities at uni are the most exciting events that UMSU has to offer! From BBB to comedy shows to music performances, there is ultimately going to be a good time. As the current C&S office bearer, I know how to make students’ experiences engaging and memorable! This year I have tirelessly supported this student union in any way possible, and this is not going to stop in the future! So vote [1] Stand Up! As always, keep being superstars!

Hannah Buchan | Stand Up!

Hi, my name is Hannah (she/her) and as a member of Stand Up, I love fun! But something that I love more than fun is Babba. That’s why, if elected, my campaign platform is to lobby the Activities department to FINALLY and PERMANENTLY change BBB to Babba, Beers, and Barbecues! Who said you can’t combine good old fashioned activism with F – U – N. Haha minimum word count. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Charlie Joyce | Stand Up!

Hi! My name is Charlie (he/him) and I love it when UMSU is both staunch and fun! As a student union, we’re a broad church. We need to be just as good at throwing monster parties and booking bands as we are at winning progressive change for students. I believe we can do both. That’s why I’m running for the Activities committee. Vote [1] Stand Up! to Keep Up the Fight!

Joshua Seddon | Community for UMSU

I’m Josh Seddon, a 2nd Year Bachelor of Biomedicine student. I’m running for the Activities Committee as the social arena of Melbourne Uni has been integral to my University experience. Furthermore, I see it as an opportunity to ‘give back’ and engage with the wider community. As a committee member of the Biomedicine Students’ Society and a member of Melbourne’s hospitality workforce, I have experience organising events on a macroscale and fine-tuning the logistical components. I have ideas to augment UMSU Activities given the opportunity. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Lingbo (Tanya) Ma | Community for UMSU

I’m Tanya (Lingbo) Ma, studying Philosophy and Psychology. I admire the close bond developed between uni students with continuous interaction in the major UMSU events. I believe we can create an equally homely, or better environment for our students. The Activities Committee shapes UMSU events into a place for new, as well as existing students to express, have fun, relax and bond. I am passionate and committed and I would love to contribute and be a part of this process and be proud of the result Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Tejasvi Madan | Community for UMSU

I am Tejasvi Madan and I see myself as an integral part of the Activities Committee.

Focusing on learning outcomes of students through improving resilience, coping skills, personal engagement and a sense of belonging, has been my utmost priority. My experience in dance and piano reflects my confidence to earn the post of a choreographer at UMSU’s Bollywood Club.

If given the opportunity to take up a post, I will abide by the rules and regulations of Unimelb, keeping its integrity at the highest priority. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you

Sanskar Bhatia | Community for UMSU

I’m Sanskar, a second-year undergraduate student studying Computer Science, running for Activities Committee. I see the positions of the Committee Representative as a way to be part of making a positive contribution to the student community. I feel I am suited for the position as I am a highly motivated, results-oriented individual, willing to go the extra mile to reach goals and learn along the way. If elected I will respect your support and pledge to work for the issues that are critical to all students. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Mohammed Ali Gondal | Community for UMSU

My personal goal in life is to facilitate the kind of knowledge that can only be experienced when surrounded by people speaking a familiar language. The language of music in a concert, of laughter in a social gathering, and that of love amongst different cultures. As seen by my role in the logistical department of the Bollywood club and a trophy-winning team in the UniMelb soccer tournament, I will be able to provide a solid foundation on which all of us can flourish, together. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Alexandra McKay-Treszise | Community for UMSU

Hey guys! Im Alexandra and if there’s one thing that i’ll remember from my time at university is spending tuesdays listening to local tunes and grabbing a free beer! When people think about university they remember the fun, action packed events that shape everyone’s time at uni. Alot of planning goes into those however and having the chance to contribute to big events gives me a chance to provide fun, safe, and inclusive events for all students. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Andreas Tunaley | Community for UMSU

Hey! I’m Andreas and I’m running for the activities committee because I am a Meme Queen, and I believe that everyone else deserves free and equal access to memes. I would love to have the opportunity to represent you, the student body, my fellow lovers of memes, on the activities committee. I will strive to ensure UMSU events are fun, inclusive, accessible, and most importantly, full of memes. I am excited to be able to represent you, and your university experience. Vote[1] Community for good memes, and an UMSU you can be part of.

Tsz Ching Keung

No candidate statement submitted.

Yiting Wang

No candidate statement submitted.

Noman Khan

No candidate statement submitted.

Baris Duzova

No candidate statement submitted.

Lucia Pafumi | Just Clubs Just Activities

Hi! I’m Lucia. I am excited by the opportunity to be part of the Activities Committee. To me, the Committee creates an important environment – one which strives for an enjoyable and full experience for students! I have experiences similar to the running of the committee as an involved member of 3 volunteer groups at high school where I contributed to the organisation of fundraisers, social days, and awareness events. I take great pride as someone who enjoys being heavily involved with the community and wish to contribute to the running of activities at Melbourne Uni with the Activities Committee.

Yoo-Na Kim | Just Clubs Just Activities

No candidate statement submitted.

Jesse Barrett | Just Clubs Just Activities

Hi, my name is Jesse and I am running for the Activities Committee. As a Grad student studying a Master of International Relations, I know how important it is to relax, get involved with student life and have a drink while at one of the many gigs that the Activities Committee have to offer. While studying my undergrad I was very involved in a number of societies as a Director of Events and managed bars in nightclubs around the city, so I know what it takes to throw a memorable event.

Josephine Symons | Just Clubs Just Activties

No candidate statement submitted.

Pritesh Hemant Thanekar

No candidate statement submitted.

Xinglong Li

No candidate statement submitted.

Burnley Committee

Yogeswara Srinivasa

No candidate statement submitted.

Teja Boddapti

No candidate statement submitted.

Creative Arts Committee

Atticus Corr | Stand Up!

Hey my name’s Atticus, I use he/him pronouns, and I’m a second year Arts student. Creative Arts has always been a great passion of mine since being a drama kid in high school. I’m ready to help make next year’s Creative Arts Department the best one ever. I want to help create a space where all students feel welcome and supported in their creative endeavours. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Edie Bush | Stand Up!

Hi I’m Edie and I’m really passionate about Creative Arts! I think the Creative Arts Department is really valuable within UMSU as students should always have the opportunity to voice their thoughts, activism and ideas through the arts. It’s amazing that the Creative Arts Department can support budding artists like it does. I’m really excited to be running in this year’s elections. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Georgia Walton Briggs | Stand Up!

Hey there! I’m Georgia (she/her), a third year Geography and Creative Writing student. The Arts have played such a vital role in social movements and activism over the years, it’s such a powerful thing with a rich history and place in student unionism. 2020 has been a devastating year for all of us working in the arts industry, so now more than ever this department is so important to support young, emerging artists. I want an inclusive, vibrant and dynamic Creative Arts Department supporting students finding their creative voice. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Charlie Joyce | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Charlie (he/him) and I’m a third year history/politics student. I have always had a passion for the creative arts, especially music – being a trumpet player, toot toot. I think UMSU is so chock full of artistic talent, and we just need to give it the chance to be seen and heard. I want to make sure that happens on the creative arts committee in 2021.

Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Naomi Grace Smith | Stand Up!

Hi there! My name’s Naomi, I use she/her pronouns and I am a first year Social Work student. I have always been incredibly passionate about my creative outlets, as they have always been a refuge for me to explore new ideas and recharge my mind and spirit.I believe that the Creative Arts Department should be a safe, inclusive environment for all students. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Lachlan Hinds | Stand Up!

Hi! My name is Lachlan (he/him). I’ve found creative outlets to be a great way to destress during COVID-19, and the creative arts department has been such a great opportunity to get involved. I want to make art accessible to all, and this is a great way to do so. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Poetry:

NEVER will I ever GONNA let myself GIVE in to UMSU because YOU are worthy and UP here I’m having fun NEVER will I ever GONNA take the lose and LET myself to YOU once and for all even in up and DOWN

Now read the capitalized words

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Sonia Li | Community for UMSU

Art, music and performance are indicators of culture, yet are often overlooked and disregarded. I hope to encourage others to share my passion for artistry, planning events to showcase creative talent and delegating grants to enable students to pursue their passions. This should be a safe space since creativity is incredibly intimate and we all deserve an outlet for self-expression. By creating more opportunities for students to perform and share their art, I believe we can encourage their confidence in themselves, and as a member of the Committee, I wish to foster a greater appreciation for creativity in our community.

Jo Chen | Community for UMSU

Through working with the Creative Arts department as an actor, photographer, and publicity manager, I learned so much about not just art-making but being more responsible and productive. Participation in arts activities has compensated me for not being able to study theatre. Given this year’s circumstances, producing works of art is a bit different. Looking at the bright side, it gave me an opportunity to reflect on the stuff I’ve done. I realised that I wanted to help other students to create arts and provide them with the help I received and make the most out of the university.

Torsten Strokirch | Community for UMSU

If elected to the creative arts committee, I would endeavour to continue the work done by this department in supporting students with their art-making. My own experience with music, theatre, and creative writing would help me to support other artists in these fields, though I have a passion for creativity in all forms and would be eager to work with creators from any background. The best art is that which connects us, inspires us, and celebrates the diversity of our student body in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Isabelle Welstead | Community for UMSU

If elected, I will contribute to representation of students of all backgrounds and identities. I am particularly excited to provide opportunities for students within minority groups to express themselves through their arts for a public forum, as I believe the arts to be a very powerful tool in creating positive change. I also hope to bridge the communication gap between the Creative Arts and Southbank committees, which will encourage the artistic collaboration and communication between Parkville and Southbank students. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Charlie Zhang | Community for UMSU

Moving away from my home country to Australia wasn’t easy, but being involved in the Melbourne university theatre community has made my experience a lot easier. They welcomed me with open arms and now I would like to give back to the community by working with Creative Arts OBs. I have a background in devised theatre and comedy, and I am currently researching my own artistic practices. I would like to work for the Creative Arts department because I believe that my conviction for arts can create a diverse community and give new students opportunities to shine and to grow!

Akash Anil Nair | Community for UMSU

As a Committee member, I would: – Promote theatre and art forms from various cultures. Unimelb has students from hundreds of countries and possibly even more cultures, and this would promote a greater world view for all students in the university community. When different art forms from different cultures come together, we have true diversity. Furthermore, this would also serve as a great opportunity for more representation of people of colour and other minority communities.

– Work with the Disabilities committee and UHT to make all Creative Arts events like MUDFEST accessible to all members of society.

Cassandra Starc | Community for UMSU

Art is an important part of my life as a passionate illustrator and singer. I’ve found so much solace and support in having a space at uni where those interests are shared and encouraged. I want more students from all over the university to feel comfortable and accepted in our space, and will help achieve this by advocating for measures and approaches that center diversity, accessibility and intersectionality in our spaces and events. The arts is something that all students should feel comfortable engaging with. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Evelyn Chong Jia En

No candidate statement submitted.

Sonia Li

No candidate statement submitted.

Disabilities Committee

Matthew Harper-Gomm | Stand Up!

A critical part of any successful student union is the ability to engage with every single student that it represents. Unfortunately, getting involved in representation and activism is often inaccessible to disabled students, something I am committed to turning around if elected. Additionally, with funding being cut across the board, disabled students and students relying on mental health services are going to be some of the hardest hit, which is why we need a disabilities department we can rely to unapologetically stand up for our rights! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Alex Chung | Stand Up!

Hi my name’s Alex and I’m passionate about advocating for students with disabilities. I am currently completing the Masters of Public Policy and Management at the University of Melbourne and completed my honours and two masters. In 2013, I served as Disabilities Officer for the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations and just recently I interned for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Hong Kong. I can’t wait to bring this experience to UMSU, Vote [1] Stand Up!

Naomi Grace Smith | Stand Up!

Hi everyone! My name is Naomi (she/her) and Iʻm a first year Social Work student. Our University has a loooong way to go before it is truly accessible. One major change that I want to advocate for is to make special consideration more accessible for students at VCA and graduate students. Even if these students have special consideration it does not make their work load or course more accessible. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Gurpreet Singh | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, I’m Gurpreet (he/him), a third year Science student running for Disabilities committee. University is a hugely inaccessible institution and it is the role of the student union as a whole- not just the disabilities department- to stand up for students and fight for accessible education. Unfortunately, it’s not just education which is inaccessible but activist spaces where change is actually made are often inaccessible themselves to students aiming to hold the university accountable and make a genuine difference. It’s time to make universities and the union accessible. Vote [1] StandUp! Keep up the Fight!

Noni Bridger | Stand Up!

Hi there! I’m Noni (she/her) and I’m an honours student

who’s running for the Disabilities Committee! I’m very passionate about the accessibility of academic and activist settings and would love to help consult on expanding the accessibility of the student union and the university more broadly. We need a disabilities department that ardently fights for the rights of disabled students and activates them within department campaigns. Around a quarter of students identify as having a disability, it’s time universities became more accessible and accommodating. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Conor Siryj | Stand Up!

My name’s Conor (he/him), I’m a second year Arts student hoping to serve as one of your representatives on Disabilities Committee. Believe it or not, in a year where I’ve dealt with a cancer diagnosis I’ve had more stress dealing with asking the university to make the appropriate accommodations for me than I have from the diagnosis itself. I’ll Stand Up! for students to see that UMSU Fights Back! to ensure a University environment that accomodates, not neglects, students with disabilities and chronic illnesses, and continues to provide the services that allow them to thrive. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Mittraphab (Poom) Sangruang | Community for UMSU

My name is Poom Sangruang and I’m running for Disabilities committee! Working with the Disabilities department in recent semesters has been an honour. The work done to champion equity, compassion and community has always aligned perfectly with the core values I hold dear and try to practise every day. A position on the Disabilities committee would allow me to practise these values, implement change and provide my ideas at a higher level to benefit those like me who really need a community to call their own. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Surabhi Mishra | Community for UMSU

I’m Surabhi Mishra, a third-year Arts student. This University is one of the most prominent institutions in this country, and yet, not all student-run events have the resources to make them accessible and inclusive. I want to use my experience as an international student, and as someone who has been in charge of multiple clubs to provide accessibility during events, not just the larger events, but the smaller ones too. I want to make this campus more accessible, enjoyable and a positive environment for everyone. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Nikila Daham Jayasuriya | Community for UMSU

Hi everyone! My name is Nikila and I’m a first-year science student. I am running for Disabilities Committee because as a neurodivergent queer person of colour, I understand the difficulty of university for those who don’t fit the status quo. As a committee member, I hope to make the university a more welcoming place where all students can thrive, and to help make the Disabilities space an even more comfortable place for all students with disabilities. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Sarina Narula | Community for UMSU

I’m Sarina, an Arts student majoring in Psychology. As someone who understands how mental illnesses can directly affect one’s educational and social life, I am strongly driven and excited to run for Disability Committee! University can be overwhelming especially for those who face disabilities. My vision is to create an environment that is inclusive, supportive, and loving. I believe that more change is required to support students’ hard work that is compromised largely due to their physical or mental disabilities. Through working with the team my desire is to make things less stressful, more accessible, and fair for each student.

Akash Anil Nair | Community for UMSU

I’m Akash, a small human with a loud voice from India, studying the Arts! Having certain accessibility issues for the better half of my life has taught me that life with any disability can be extremely challenging. I believe the Disabilities department exists to give people with disabilities a community to rely on in difficult times and to advocate for them and provide them with a safe space regardless of the circumstances. I hope to make the disabilities space known to students and make events on campus more accessible. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Tejas Sethi | Community for UMSU

I’m Tejas Sethi, an international student pursuing my Bachelor of Arts. As a person of colour with disability, I feel COVID has had a severe impact on our community. I made a lot of friends with domestic students who been equally impacted by the pandemic. I have a holistic approach I want to make disability services more accessible to students. I will advocate for tutors to actively talk about disability services in the first tutorial of the semester and inform students about them. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Rachel Kirby | Community for UMSU

I’m Rachel and I want to represent you in the disabilities committee. I’ve seen first hand the transformation the disabilities space went through this year. I’ve seen what good hard work could do for my community, and it inspired me to do more. I want to contribute to the work the department has done in the past year and be part of an even bigger change! I’m so excited to serve on the committee and I will actively represent students with disabilities and communicate our needs! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Education Committee

Xinyi Wu

No candidate statement submitted.

Michael Josefsson

No candidate statement submitted.

Amy Hermans | Independents for Student Democracy

I am a 2nd year Bachelor of Science student in Psychology, hoping to specialise in Forensic Psychology. I am passionate about helping people who are ostracised or disadvantaged, including educational inequality. My volunteer experience includes mentoring indigenous children in Beswick, Northern Territory and tutoring Further Mathematics with the Student Welfare Outreach Team. I am excited to be part of my second election with the ISD and be part of the civic process and student community. I am a keen watcher of Disney and Pixar movies, so to quote that timeless classic, Toy Story, “you’ve got a friend in me.”

Phoebe Legget | Independents for Student Democracy

I am a second-year Arts student studying linguistics and ancient history. I am involved with various clubs, including serving as Secretary and President of the Classics and Archaeology Students Society. I also play the Bassoon. I firmly believe that all students should be able to access and have a say over their education without fear of discrimination. As the Greek philosopher, Plato said: ὁ δὲ ἀνεξέταστος βίος οὐ βιωτὸς ἀνθρώπῳ “the unexamined life is not worth living”. Independents for Student Democracy is a group of students passionate about democracy and promoting student wellbeing and community/clubs experience on campus.

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

University is a great place for learning and the exchange and contest of ideas. I believe all students should expect a quality education and should be supported in their learning experience.

Rupert McPharlin

No candidate statement submitted.

Sami Zehir | Stand Up!

I’m Sami (he/him) and I’m angry! I’m an Arts student who doesn’t want expensive degrees! I’ve failed a subject, but this means I might lose my HECS? I do a Science major and I don’t want less funding! I’m a regional student who gets barely a drop of support! I live in an international community, who were forgotten about during this crisis. The Education Department is at the center of student advocacy, both on and off campus. Stand Up! saved our WAMs this year, see what amazing things happen next year! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Luka Michalczak | Stand Up!

Hi everyone! My name is Luka (he/him) and I’m a first year arts student who is running for a position in the Education Committee. I want to ensure an equitable and fair university experience for all University of Melbourne students, particularly due to the hindrances that Covid-19 has presented to many students. I want to help the students fight for their rights with fair assessments, ensuring accessibility of course materials and much more! I would also love to connect with students and express their concerns with the union, so that student action is taken seriously. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Anna Olivia Smith Burnett | Stand Up!

Hi everyone! I’m Anna (they/she), I’m a first year Arts student! Starting in 2020, I’ve struggled to maintain optimism. This year has seen numerous attacks on education, both within Unimelb and beyond campus walls. Higher education is being made exclusive and turned into an upper-class commodity before our eyes! As the university becomes increasingly corporatized it is integral we maintain an activist education department ready to fight back against these cuts and stand in solidarity, not only with fellow students but workers facing the brunt of these attacks. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Jake Krohn | Stand Up!

Hi, my name is Jake and I am a first year Commerce student running for a place on the Activities Committee. If given the opportunity I hope to bring to the position a new perspective and an exuberant abundance of enthusiasm. In 2021, more than ever, our union deserves representatives with the motivation and the sustained stamina to proactively pursue the goal of student engagement. I have the commitment, I have the coordination, I have the passion, I have the drive but most importantly I have a brilliant team alongside me. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Jason Weerasuriya | Stand Up!

Hey my name’s Jason (he/him) and I am running for Education Committee. I have a lot of passion for education access and issues surrounding it. This year being involved in various campaigns and collectives has been important to me. I believe that education should be fair and right for all and addressing issues surrounding education would be my goal if I get elected to this position. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Georgia Walton Briggs | Stand Up!

Hey there! I’m Georgia (she/her), a third year Geography student, and I’ve been lucky enough to serve as your EdAc Officer in 2020. Here, I’ve helped fight for students, to make university policy fairer and more equitable. I believe adamantly in free and accessible education for all. The Education Department is very close to my heart and I can’t wait to continue advocating for students next year! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Matthew Harper-Gomm | Stand Up!

The Education Department is at the centre of a lot of the activism that UMSU does, and it is often the first point of call for students raising issues with everything from learning conditions on campus to broader issues that students want to engage with like climate change or education funding. If elected, I will ensure that we have an Education Department that is vocal and unapologetic in holding the university to account, while also empowering students to stand up for their rights at university and beyond.

Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Briana Symonds-Manne | Fee Remission Now!

Hi, I’m Briana and I’m running for Education Committee to fight to have 2020 fees refunded for all students. This year we’ve been expected to pay tens of thousands of dollars for Zoom lectures. Now the government’s doubling the cost of arts and slashing funding across the board. Science students do “labs” where you watch someone else do a prac over Zoom or video. Sure, class has to be online until the pandemic is over. But instead of Melbourne Uni hoarding $100 million/year in reserves and exec salaries, it should make education free until the pandemic ends.

Justin Riazaty | Amplify

No candidate statement submitted.

Shirley Killen | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Shirley, and I’m running for Education Committee with Student Resistance.

Student Resistance are left-wing activists at Melb Uni who will represent students against attacks on our education. The crisis in the university sector has revealed the backwards priorities of the billion dollar institutions and millionaire executives: to profit endlessly at the expense of students and staff. Equally outrageous is the Liberal governments’ attacks on students and the ability for disadvantaged students to access higher education. As an Education Committee member I will fight against every sacking, subject cut and austerity measure that the university deals out by mobilising staff and students to fight for their rights.

Emma Dynes | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Emma from Student Resistance and I’m running for a position on the Education Committee.

Student Resistance is a group of radical students who, in the midst of historic crisis and attacks on our education, are dedicated to transforming UMSU into a fighting body that opposes the government and university’s outrageous cuts to students and staff. I will use my role as an Education Committee member to fight for the rights for all students from all backgrounds, not just a privileged few, to attend well-resourced universities and receive a quality education without going into crushing debt.

Jaa Schild | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Jaan from Student Resistance and I’m nominating for the Education Committee.

Student Resistance are anti-capitalist activists at Melb Uni who will fight attacks on our education from the University and the Liberal government. The crisis in the university sector has exposed the logic of education under capitalism – run by profit-driven executives and governments rather than for the needs and interests of students. Our University is the richest in Australia, with billions in reserves and assets, yet is currently in the process of sacking hundreds of staff. As an elected representative I will fight against these attacks on staff and students.

Raphael Duffy | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Raph, and I’m running for a position on the Education Committee with Student Resistance.

Student Resistance are dedicated education activists. We are committed to free education that is accessible to all, not just the well off. It is clear, however, that the government and university management are concerned with one thing only: profits. University executives are sacking hundreds of staff and cutting subjects, while the Liberal government pushes through historic fee hikes and attacks on the already watered-down HECS system. As an Education Committee member I will mobilise students to fight against these attacks on higher education.

Benjamin Fok | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Ben, and I’m running for Education Committee with Student Resistance.

The Liberal government’s plans to increase fees by as much as 113%, slash university funding for all students, and kick students who struggle with their first-year subjects off the HECS scheme represent a historic attack on students. As a left-wing student activist I am appalled by the government’s prioritisation of profits and cost-cutting over the rights of all students to an education. If elected I will use my position to fight for free, fully-funded education for all students, not just the wealthy.

Xavier Dupe | Student Resistance

Hi I’m Xavier from Student Resistance and I’m running for Education Committee.

Student Resistance are student activists and key organisers in the campaign against attacks on higher education. For years the university has made massive profits from charging international students exorbitant upfront fees, and now that some of those profits are in danger the millionaire executives are making up for it with attacks on staff and students. Already this year the Vice Chancellor has tried to slash staff wages and conditions, which members of Student Resistance played a key role in fighting, and we continue to organise the campaign against mass sacking, subject cuts, and attacks on students from the Liberal government.

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“My idea of a perfect school is one that has no children in it at all.” – Roald Dahl, Matilda

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Education committee is important to bring the balance between student life, academic life, and life life. UMSU and University has to reach an agreement through discussion to ensure students receive the best they could. So that’s why I want to ensure that the Education department does so!

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Edison Wei Long Ngu

No candidate statement submitted.

Huiting (Whitney) Chen | Community for UMSU

I’m Huiting (Whitney) Chen and I’m running for the Education Committee. COVID-19, a global pandemic, has brought a huge impact on our education. In such challenging times, it’s immensely important to ensure our university provides the education we all have signed up for. I’ll endeavour to be the voice of our students, to fight for better teaching quality and for our education rights, including but not limited to fee reduction, academic support, fair grading and safe learning environment.Given the chance, I’ll ensure proper standards of equity and fairness are set and implemented by all faculties in our university.

Nishank Jain | Community for UMSU

I will do my best to fight for the equity for all students, whether it be fee reductions/relief for students adversely impacted by the transition to online learning or fighting for the rights of staff who make learning possible. I will explore potential issues that are affecting the community and to ensure that as a union representative, their voices are heard. Students and staff deserve to be treated better than they are now, and I will make sure to fight for a better university and union. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!Anson So | Community for UMSU

During the pandemic, the university have revealed their apathy and inadequate support to us, who already underwent tremendous hardship of isolation and studying from home. Despite sitting on the highest revenue of all of Australian tertiary institutions, the University of Melbourne still racks up fees of humanitarian subjects and proposes staff cut to further undermine the quality of our education. They failed, time and time, the expectation of their most important stakeholders, we, the students. This has to stop. If I were elected, I would endeavour to fix these issues and make the university a place for students again.

Jessica Blain | Community for UMSU

My name is Jessica Blain and I am running for the Education committee. Our communities’ lives shape our identities, values and connections with each other, and it is my goal for everyone to find

their community in the University of Melbourne. The pursuit for education is what unites us in this community, and when we fail to remove the barriers to entry many students face in their studies, we leave valued members behind. A vote for Community is vote for inclusivity training to recognise the diversity in disability, LGBTQ and nationality, and to start removing those barriers to education.

Sujith Nair | Community for UMSU

I want to make education accessible, meaningful, and empowering for the student community. I have been an advocate for education all my life, from volunteering at not for profits in my undergraduate course to working at an Ed-Tech company back in my home country (India) to enhance the quality of education. The kind of challenges that we face over the course of our study here at university is something that interests me a lot and would love to change and contribute towards that by making student voices heard. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Sunny Yuqing Lu | Community for UMSU

We all come to the university for education, so making sure everyone’s academic experience is fulfilling is super important! Originally born in China and came to Australia at an age of 16, I have experience with different education systems. I am also fully aware of challenges that both domestic and international students are facing for their education, especially during this COVID pandemic! It is time for us to make a change finally! I wish to be the essential bridge between you and the academic and policy processes of the university. Together, we will make education in unimelb meet your expectations!

Andie Moore | Community for UMSU

Hey! I’m Andie, I’m an Honours student, activist in the staff union, and love education! Having run a successful campaign for all-gender bathrooms on campus, organised a successful NO vote to staff cuts and organised against transphobic lecturers, I understand how to run engaging campaigns that improve student life. The key – grassroots organising. Talking to people, network-building, mass meetings, forums and people power. Only by connecting with ordinary people outside the UMSU bubble can we democratise the University – and I’ll make sure we do that.Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Environment Committee



Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Do you want another plant fun fact? Well, plants are able to convert Carbon Dioxide and Water into Glucose and Oxygen. The formula is 6CO2 + 6H20 -> 6O2 + C6H12O6. Thank you for listening to my chemistry class!

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made many people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move.” – Douglas Adams, The Restaurant at the End of the Universe.

Alexander Buck

No candidate statement submitted.

James Gallagher | Fee Remission Now!

Hi, I’m James and I want to fight to cancel fees until we can safely have in-person classes again.

Online education is crap. We’re paying over $30 000 to read and watch Zooms. Plus the government wants to privatise education even more. They’re cutting funding to environmental science when we need it most. Obviously class has to be online until the pandemic is over. But why should students have to pay for it while Melbourne Uni has reserves of $74 million, plus cash to spend sponsoring mining conferences? Vote Fee Remissions Now! to fight for fee refunds.

Kuanysh Batyrbekov

No candidate statement submitted.

Harry Syson | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, my name is Harry Syson (he/him) and I’m running for a position on the Environment Committee. During the pandemic focus has shifted, and rightfully so, to minimising lives lost. However, the global disaster of the rapidly changing climate still remains an issue of paramount importance and action is still needed, more so then ever. Our campus has a rare opportunity to be a force for good in the fight for a sustainable world and I’d love to be a part of that. So make sure to vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the fight!

Jaslyn Potter | Stand Up!

Hi I’m Jaslyn (she/her), I am a first-year Bachelor of Science student with a keen interest in Human Biology and Environmental Science. I believe that environmental sustainability should be equitable to all. As a member of the Environment Committee, I will prioritise the interests of students and advocate for progressive and sustainable climate action. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Vishal Chopra | Stand Up!

Hi! I’m Vishal (he/him) and I would like to inspire people to cultivate a connection to nature, whether it’s by growing a plant, or appreciating our local wildlife. There are many local issues that I would like to bring attention to – barriers to accessing green spaces, which is an issue that has been highlighted in COVID restrictions. I would also like to spread an awareness of native Australian foods that we can grow in our campus and local community gardens, such as Finger Lime, Native Sage, Saltbush, and more!

Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Emily Kaji | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, I’m Emily Kaji, and I am running for Environment Committee. Issues surrounding the environment are really important to me, as to many students. Whether this is Unimelb investing in fossil fuel industries or our government denying climate change, in my position on the Environment Committee I will make sure that the Environment Office Bearers will be working on both internal and external campaigns. I can only do this if you vote for me and Stand Up! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Edie Bush | Stand Up!

Hi everyone, I’m Edie and I’m running for Environment Committee. The impacts of the changing climate is something that affects every single person, especially students. We can’t study on a dead planet, and with the university insisting on investing in companies that profit off the destruction of earth, fighting these is incredibly important. The university should be held accountable for these atrocious investments, and that’s something I want to fight. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Desiree Cai | Stand Up!

Hi everyone, I’m Desiree and I’m running for Environment Committee! I’ve been actively involved in running campaigns for UMSU and NUS for awhile now, and the environment has always been an issue that comes up consistently. Climate change is one of the scariest prospects for students, with many worrying for their future. I want to make sure the university is making good choices, and that we’re running incredible campaigns to fight for the planet. Vote [1] Stand Up, Keep up the Fight!

Samantha Skulley

No candidate statement submitted.

Maggie Keogh

No candidate statement submitted.

Rubina Smith | Community for UMSU

Heya! I’m Rubina, a third-year politics and geography student whose ‘hobbies’ include building grassroots coalitions to fight climate change, unionism, feminism, and environmentalism. I’ve helped build the climate strike movement here at the University to a five hundred strong contingent, fought for better response policies to sexual assault in colleges, and brought the Food Cooperative back from the dead. I know what it takes to run engaging collectives that people come back to week after week, and I know the ins-and-outs of the University’s Sustainability (mis)demeanors. I can’t wait to help keep the enviro office grassroots, active, and passionate.

Aashi Agarwal | Community for UMSU

The quality of the environment determines the health of the people and the sustainability of this environment makes it easier for future generations. Unimelb is promoting companies like Rio Tinto for career affairs which are defamed for land and culture destruction and encouraging students to be a part of such companies. A policy of greater focus and promotion of green/environmentally conscious organisation would be ideal. To fight for a better and more sustainable environment we need to stand together and bring a change in such promotions and wastage. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Laura Cardamone | Community for UMSU

Hi! I’m Laura Cardamone, I am a third year arts student majoring in politics and philosophy. I want to join the environment committee to channel my disgust with large corporations, Melbourne Uni

included, into something practical. To me, the biggest cause of inaction towards large corporation’s destructive agendas is a lack of awareness. Being selected, I want to raise awareness with disruptive protests, easy to understand info packs and crystal-cut evidence of what the world will be like if we don’t act soon.Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Jeremy Lorenzo Larsen | Community for UMSU

Hi there, I’m Jeremy, a third-year commerce student majoring in economics and finance! I’m very passionate about the environment, which can be seen from a large amount of zucchinis tomatoes and eggplants I am growing in my yard. I want to build awareness of climate change and other environmental issues throughout the university while contributing to long-term, environmentally friendly, sustainable measures on campus. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Jacinta Douglas | Community for UMSU

Hello, my name is Jacinta and I would like to be a part of the Environment Committee. I enjoy learning about other people’s perspectives on the world and sharing with them my own, which include the importance of conserving the land and cultural sites that traditional owners from generations ago until now have preserved, and fighting for our generation’s right to have a cared for earth, this being particularly close to my heart a Dja Dja Wurrung descendent. I want to be a part of creating positive change for the university through honest and genuine conversations.

Sanskar Bhatia | Community for UMSU

I’m Sanskar, a second-year undergraduate student who is passionate about environmentalism and campaigning for a safe and sustainable future. I see the position of the Committee Representative as an excellent way to be a part of a team that makes a positive contribution to the student community. I feel I am an ideal candidate for the positions as I am a highly motivated, results-oriented individual, willing to go the extra mile to reach goals and learn along the way. If elected I will respect your support and pledge to work for the issues that are critical to all students.

Daniel Hutchinson | Community for UMSU

Hi I’m Dan, and I’m running for Environment Committee. Environmental degradation is an unfortunate reality in Australia. I have been involved in campaigns about various issues in the past year particularly in defense of the Great Barrier Reef and against the Adani Coal Mine. I have been supporting protests and raising awareness about the consequences. I want to help run broad campaigns around local and global environmental damage as well as run forums to host discussion around how we can save the planet from avoidable disaster! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

I am passionate about sustainability and the environmental challenges of our time. Preserving and caring for the environmental is critical for ongoing human, but also recognising the intrinsic self-worth of animals and the environment. University is a great place to learn about taking on environmental challenges as young emerging leaders and advocating for a better future for ourselves and coming generations. I am keen reader on environmental challenges and public policy, including climate change. I am also a member of several community environmental organisations such as TreeProject, Greening Australia, and Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC)

Xavier Dupe | Student Resistance

This year began with unprecedented bushfires setting huge parts of the country ablaze, clearly driven by the effects of climate change. Meanwhile our government’s “National Covid-19 Coordination Committee” is stacked out by billionaire mining execs, who have signalled that Australia’s economic recovery will be led by a more vicious programme of extracting and burning fossil fuels, accelerating the already existing climate catastrophe. Clearly we have a fight on our hands. They have their committee, lets put radical activists in ours so we can organise protests and strikes to shut down this system that puts profits above all else.

Shirley Killen | Student Resistance

Mining is the beating heart of our country’s economy, and what a morbid thing that is. Indigenous land and the natural beauty of our planet cruelly pillaged to line the pockets of an ultra-rich few, ultimately accelerating the destruction wrought by climate change. I think our environment committee should be dedicated to smashing that morbid logic of unrestricted profit-making at the expense of the planet, and the only way to do that is to build mass activist movements which can challenge the government and big business. We need a committee of radical anti-capitalists and experienced activists like me.

Raphael Duffy | Student Resistance

Last year was the year of the climate strikes and extinction rebellion. Millions of people around the world answered the defiant call of Greta Thunberg to come out onto the streets and stop business as usual demolishing the planet. Activists like myself helped organise and promote mass demonstrations like the climate strikes, as well as smaller, more disruptive protests on campus against our own university’s dirty addiction to fossil fuel blood money. If you elect activists like me to the environment committee, we could turn its resources over to deepening and extending radical climate activism before its too late.

Benjamin Fok | Student Resistance

When the bushfires ripped through the country in January, blanketing major cities in a suffocating veil of smoke, 30,000 people came out on the streets of Melbourne to demand climate action. Socialist activists like myself organised that demonstration, despite the objections of the police, the state Labor government and a swathe of conservative organisations trying to stop us from “politicising” the fires. Students need an environment committee that is going to stare the Australian state dead in the eye as it tries to protect its mining CEO mates and say “fuck you, we’re fighting for a better planet anyway.”

Terrence Taylor | Student Resistance

Both major parties have consistently committed to giving huge subsidies to mining corporations and rolling out the red carpet for their new projects like Adani. All this whilst they cut funding for education and welfare; dismantling our quality of education, shattering our social safety net and pouring all that money into the fire that’s burning the planet beneath our feet. I want the UMSU environment committee to use every single resource it has to build the power of student protests against this atrocity. We need to organise to strike, occupy and shut it down.

Anneke Demanuele | Student Resistance

Morrison blithely commented last year in response to the school strikes for climate that classrooms shouldn’t be turned into parliaments. I think every single classroom would make a far better parliament than our current excuse for a democracy: the lower house, the upper house and the uppermost house of the minerals council of Australia. Our house is on fire and I want our environment committee to fight to turn our classrooms, our workplaces and our streets into parliaments which actually fight for the environment against the parasitic climate criminals at the top.

Yi Shen Yap

No candidate statement submitted.

Graduate Student Representative on Council

Yogeswara Srinivasa Bhanhu

No candidate statement submitted.

Teja Boddapati

No candidate statement submitted.

Camden Whitney-Hopkins | Stand Up!

Hi, I am Camden (he/him) and I hope to be your Graduate Representative on the Students’ Council. Being a grad student is pretty great, but I think it should be a whole lot better. As your representative I will make sure your voice is heard on the Students’ Council and I will fight for what is right. I am proud to be a part of the Stand Up! Team as they have proven they are consistently able to deliver tangible improvements to student lives. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Kuanysh Batyrbekov

No candidate statement submitted.

Noman Shreya Bhutani | Community for Wholesome

Hello! My name is Dr. Shreya Bhutani, a final year MPH candidate and Doctor of Medicine from India. I am running as the Graduate Representative on the Students’ Council for UMSU. The main motivation behind my running for the upcoming UMSU elections is to promote and contribute to : – a fair representation of graduate students who are massively ignored. – representation of internationals, persons of colour and women. Graduate students not only make up for about 40% of the total student population, but also pay more Despite this the university constantly makes decisions that ignore our voices and make our lives harder.

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

Graduate students get a raw deal with UMSU. We have only one Council seat dedicated to us, with most representatives being undergrads. Orientation events often don’t align with our course schedules, clubs are usually focused on undergrad students, and UMSU rarely ventures south of Grattan Street where multiple graduate faculties lie. It’s assumed the GSA will look after us, but UMSU is for graduate students too! With your vote, I’ll use my experience as a former Student Councillor to make graduate students’ voices heard. Oh, and please enjoy my carefully cultivated selection of quotes for my other candidate statements!

Indigenous Committee

Brittney Henderson – elected unopposed

– elected unopposed Kiara Davies – elected unopposed

– elected unopposed Lauren Scott – elected unopposed

– elected unopposed Lillian Ryan – elected unopposed

– elected unopposed Nathan Zack Hucker – elected unopposed

No candidate statements submitted.

Indigenous Representative on Students’ Council

Brittney Henderson

No candidate statement submitted.

International Student Representative on Students’ Council

Xinglong Li

No candidate statement submitted.

Jason Weerasuriya | Stand Up

No candidate statement submitted.

Yuhao Zhai

No candidate statement submitted.

Edison Wei Long Ngu

No candidate statement submitted.

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Fun fact, I am an international student! I do believe that my voice would be useful in council as an international student. I have been involved in UMSU as well as observing UMSU activities. I believe that I can ensure that UMSU will reasonably maintain its responsibilities towards international student sand ensure UMSU International works together with UMSU. I understand the limit of UMSU but also believe that its influence can be enhanced.

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Gautham Krishna Muraleedharan

No candidate statement submitted.

Xinyi Wu

No candidate statement submitted.

Janise Qian Yee Sam | Community for UMSU

To better represent and support students, we must view their struggles and issues from their perspectives without judgment. There are people who come from different cultural backgrounds, with different levels of learning, who face many issues including disabilities others have not faced.

I will provide a safe space for all students to share their struggles and ensure every student, both domestic and international, are treated and prioritised in terms of care and support.

There is no reason one particular group should be favoured over the other. And there is absolutely no excuse for discrimination and exclusion. Vote [1] Community!

Tsz Ching Keung

No candidate statement submitted.

Laura Vander Slott

No candidate statement submitted.

Evelyn Chong Jia En

No candidate statement submitted.

Pritesh Hemant Thankekar

No candidate statement submitted.

Taoyang Liu

No candidate statement submitted.

National Union of Students Delegate



Noman Khan

No candidate statement submitted.

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“I cannot speak well enough to be unintelligible.” – Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

Natasha Guglielmino | VVholesome

No candidate statement submitted.

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

It’s been a year since I wrote my statement regarding NUS. I wonder if more people have learn about NUS more than last year. Maybe? Maybe not? I would bet that more people know about NUS in Singapore than in Australia, like my parents, who wants me to go there. Big F.

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Max Dowell | Stand Up!

My fellow students: with the pandemic laying waste to higher education, faculties cutting staff left, right and centre, international students being denied the bare minimum of humanity by the government and some of the worst higher education “reforms” in recent memory before the parliament, it is clear we must all fight back tooth and nail. The NUS is the perfect vehicle to accomplish this, but it could be better. This platform must be more accessible to all students. I will help ensure those who are most vulnerable have their voices heard. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Lachlan Hinds | Stand Up!

My name is Lachlan Hinds (he/him) and as an interstate student, I want to ensure our delegation to NUS is reflective of our student body. The NUS has been an important vehicle for change and student advocacy, particularly in light of COVID-19. The experiences of students from interstate, rural and regional backgrounds deserve a seat at the table and with your vote, I can be that voice. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Thonya Deverall | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Thonya (she/her), I’m a second year Arts student majoring in History and Ancient World Studies. In the wake of repeated attacks on higher education and the devastating impact of Covid 19 on students this year a strong, progressive voice in the NUS is more important than ever before. If elected I promise to stand up and fight for all unimelb students, our needs and our progressive values on a national level. Together we have the power to make real change and have our voices heard! Vote [1] Stand UP! Keep Up the Fight!

Naomi Grace Smith | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Naomi, I use she/her pronouns and I am a first year Social Work student. I truly believe in the importance of a left-wing voice for Unimelb to the NUS. In light of the Covid pandemic and the horrific attacks on higher education by the Liberal Government a strong, activist National Union of Students has never been more important. If elected I promise to fight for your interests. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep Up the Fight!

Felix Sharkey | Stand Up!

My name is Felix (he/him), I’m a second-year arts student majoring in politics. I’m running to be an NUS delegate as I’ve been inspired by the work of the NUS throughout this year. The COVID pandemic has resulted in awful cuts by the current Liberal Government which represent a major attack to both students, and higher education as a whole. I will use my platform to ensure NUS keeps fighting for students rights and ensure it can be as progressive as possible when standing up for higher education. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Sophie Kerrigan | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Sophie, I’m a third year Science student and I use she/her pronouns. Now more than ever students at unimelb need a strong, progressive voice in the NUS. Our quality of education is under attack, our planet is experiencing massive climate change and our society is in crisis. We need a dynamic, activist National Union of Students that will keep up the fight for all students. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Jack Buksh | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Jack Buksh, I’m a third year Arts student and I use he/him pronouns. I believe in the power of student voices to make real and lasting change. Right now students are being attacked on all sides, our quality of education is under threat and our futures are uncertain. The NUS has consistently fought back against these attacks but we need progressive NUS delegates to ensure we keep up the fight.If elected I pledge to be that passionate voice for students and represent our interests. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Joshua Fernandez

No candidate statement submitted.

Yiting Wang

No candidate statement submitted.

Yihui Guan

No candidate statement submitted.

Devindee Nugawela | Community for UMSU

Hi, I’m Devindee and I’m running for National Union of Students Delegate with Community. NUS is the peak representative body for students in Australia. It has organised campaigns to win marriage equality, to fight attacks to education, demand free education, and to force the government to stop spending millions of dollars on arms manufacturing. These campaigns can only be organised if you elect passionate, dedicated NUS delegates. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Phoebe Chen | Community for UMSU

Heya, my name is Phoebe, and I’m here to be your voice at the NUS. I will be a passionate advocate of increasing the transparency of the organisation. NUS needs to make itself more accessible, so that more students can participate in it. I will forcefully push for change from within, because I want a strong, progressive, transparent national union. That way all students across Australia can be resourced, respected, and represented. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Eleanor McMurty | Community for UMSU

I am a seasoned student at the Unimelb, now in my sixth year of studies. I’m also experienced in governance and student politics, having been Secretary at Queer Collaborations (the peak national queer student conference) since 2017 and an elected NUS delegate last year. I attended NatCon and delivered speeches on important motions, garnering cross-factional support and compliments on my speaking. As a member of Grassroots Independents, I will fight to ensure the values Community stands for are represented on the national stage, and to ensure that our national union stands in solidarity behind each and every student.

Andie Moore | Community for UMSU

Hej! I’m Andie. Did you know delegate is pronounced de-le-gay in French? Anyway, I’m an Honours student, union activist and plant-queen. Having run a successful campaign for all-gender bathrooms on campus, organised a successful NO vote to staff cuts and organised against transphobic lecturers, I understand how to run engaging campaigns that win for students. The key – grassroots organising. Talking to people, network-building, mass meetings, forums and people power. The NUS is disengaged with ordinary students – elect me delegate and I’ll push for radical change! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Nishank Jain | Community for UMSU

Hi! I’m Nishank Jain and I’m running for National Union of Students delegate with Community. I believe that it is important to have a strong national student body to campaign for issues, to better represent and to support students. If elected as a delegate, I will make sure to keep fighting for our students and so that our campus will be supported.Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Andoni Fischer | Community for UMSU

Hello! I’m Andoni and I want to ensure the University of Melbourne is represented at the National Union of Students. My experiences and work in the Queer Department has given me knowledge of how students organise and what issues are important. I believe that there is so much potential in student unionism and the NUS, if only we could rise above factional politics and genuinely strive to be a national voice for students in these unprecedented times of crisis.Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Pritesh Hemant Thankear

No candidate statement submitted.

Xinglong Li | Community for UMSU

Hi! I’m Xingling Lu and I would like to run as a representative for the University of Melbourne at the National Union of Students. NUS is the peak representative body for students in Australia. As such, I would like to use this opportunity to learn from other students’ representatives of other Universities to better serve our student community. I also want to be your voice at the conference and fight so that our campus will be supported. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Anneke Demanuele | Student Resistance

The government is ripping money out of higher education. They’ve increased university fees, slashed federal funding, and pushed struggling students out of HELP entitlements so they have to pay out of pocket. All this cost cutting at our expense, whilst throwing tens of billions of dollars at weapons manufacturing to prepare their armies for post covid wars and invasions. Students need a fighting national union that will organise to defeat the government’s wretched priorities. Student Resistance activists have organised national campaigns against militarism and for free education; bold campaigns like that on every campus are needed now more than ever.

Briana Symonds-Manne | Student Resistance

As the world sinks further into crisis, governments in league with big business are making ordinary students and workers foot the bill. University Vice Chancellors across the country are sacking casual tutors and admin staff en masse, whilst the government is cutting funding and hiking fees. We need a national union that can organise to defeat these attacks. Mass activist campaigns have defeated attacks on education in the past, they are what won us marriage equality, and Student Resistance delegates to NUS have always been at the centre of these campaigns.

Xavier Dupe | Student Resistance

With Black Lives Matter shining a spotlight on the injustices of state violence against people of colour across the world, the power and energy of the protest movement it inspired should be a model for NUS to emulate. The radicalism and mass character of the protests in America are shaking the systemically racist American state to its core. In order to fight against racism here, NUS office-bearers associated with our ticket have recently organised BLM rallies, fought for years to free the refugees, and stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with first nations struggles against deaths in custody.

Lucas Brunning Halsall | Student Resistance

Both major parties are thoroughly committed to winding back any level of social safety net provided to students and the unemployed. Already, the covid lockdowns have decimated industries where students are most likely to work, like hospitality, and both Liberal and Labor have indicated their keen willingness to slash the Jobseeker and Student Allowance increases they implemented at the start of the crisis. If we want to stop tens of thousands of students being plunged into the desperation and indignity of poverty, we need a national union that will organise a mass campaign against callous government welfare cuts.

Shirley Killen | Student Resistance

University students have no future to look forward to. The turmoil of economic crisis is on the horizon, and that will be stacked on top of the years of neoliberal attacks on education and welfare. And with the looming climate crisis we can’t even take for granted that we will have a liveable planet at all once we graduate. This system exploits people and the planet, and we need a student union that will fight to tear it to the ground so that our futures aren’t suffocated by the insatiable drive to profit. Smash the mining bosses, make education free.

James Gallagher | Student Resistance

Revolt has touched all corners of the globe in the past year; from Hong Kong to Lebanon, from Chile to France. In many of those global revolts, students have led the way with a revolutionary energy of inspiring proportions. They have often been the first to face down the brutal forces of authoritarian states, and have held their ground. I want NUS to be driven by that defiant spirit of student revolt, because that’s what it will take to free the refugees, to stop climate destruction or to overturn any of the countless crimes our successive governments have committed.

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

The National Union of Students (NUS) has an important advocacy role to speak up on issues affecting students. This includes affordable housing, free public transport and access to mental health services, among other issues. I would be keen to be a delegate to the NUS to get more involved in student advocacy. As an Independent, I would strive to represent the interests of students and not delve into factional politics that undermine the purpose of the NUS.

Kuyanysh Batyrbekov

No candidate statement submitted.

Baris Duyzova

No candidate statement submitted.

Xinyi Wu

No candidate statement submitted.

Emma Dynes | Fee Remissions Now!

No candidate statement submitted.

People of Colour Committee

Sian Tjia Hennessy | Stand Up!

Hi! I’m Sian (she/her), a Design student majoring in Performance Design/Graphic Design. From my own experiences as a woman of colour on campus, I know that it can be difficult to feel comfortable speaking out as an individual. With a position on POC committee, I want to advocate for safe spaces for POC on campus and ensure that every POC regardless of their background feels welcomed and heard. Together we can fight to solve issues faced by POC in higher education and work towards a more inclusive, anti-racist UniMelb. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Emily Kaji | Stand Up!

The university has a long way to go before it is a safe space for students of colour. Be it unrepresentative subjects, inaccessible mental health services or in broader society- the income inequality that occurs for PoC students. The inequalities do not stop once we leave the classroom and a PoC office should be activist in all aspects, be it fighting for fair wages for students of colour or accessible mental health services. I hope to hold next year’s office bearers accountable and push for an activist and inclusive PoC office. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Vishal Chopra | Stand Up!

With the way the university has neglected people of colour, now more than ever it is important to keep the fight going and push for an activist People of Colour department. Inequality manifests itself in economic, social and political forms and it is important that the student union is able to fight against racism in any shape or form, be it through boots on the ground activism or lobbying for change. I hope to push for campaigns on income equality for students of colour and push for an activist department. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Gurpreet Singh | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, I’m Gurpreet (he/him) and I was lucky enough to serve as one of the PoC officers in 2019. I’m a third year Science student and growing up in the northern suburbs here I’ve always been aware of the challenges faced by People of Colour, be it economic injustices such as access to housing or fair wages or social and structural injustices. Combined with the challenges of navigating an UMSU office I believe this experience has given me the skills necessary to keep next year’s office-bearers accountable and transparent. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Desiree Cai | Stand Up!

Having been involved in activism and UMSU for a few years now, I recognise first hand how important it is to have a student union staunchly and actively fighting for the rights of student of colour. The university has a lot more it can do to support students of colour, as we saw specifically this year with the COVID-19 outbreak which laid bare the inaccessible support structures that were in place for students of colour. We need a student union putting these issues at the forefront, Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Varusha Wijesinghe | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, I’m name’s Varusha (he/him), a third year Biomedicine student running for People of Colour committee. I grew up in the northern suburbs and have always been passionate about fighting against racism in any way it manifests such as through income inequality and unequal health outcomes as well as being able to call out direct and indirect racism. I will aim to keep the People of Colour officers accountable and transparent and push for campaigns around housing affordability and access for PoC as well as campaigns around income equality. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Cheryl Seah

No candidate statement submitted.

Ariana Tugaga

No candidate statement submitted.

Mayank Gurnani | Community for UMSU

I’m Mayank, a second-year master’s student from India. People of Colour and the challenges we’ve faced have been overlooked and ignored. I have experienced just how isolating and scary situations can feel sometimes, and I want to change that. I’ll push for the campus to be an open and welcoming space for students from all races, and nationalities, where they not only feel welcomed but celebrated. I wish to help create a campus and university where no student of colour ever feels talked over and/or alone which we can accomplish with your support.

Hibatallah (Hiba) Adam | Community for UMSU

Hello! My name is Hibatallah (Hiba) and I am running for PoC Committee. I am currently in my third year of my Bachelor of Arts degree and planning to do postgraduate studies at the university in the future. As a first-generation Eritrean/Libyan refugee who grew up in Australia I have experienced racism not just in public but at the university too. I know what it feels like to maneuverer between different identities, trying to find a space where you fit in. I want to contribute to making structural change within the university and creating a safe space for PoC.

Myo Mon San | Community for UMSU

I am Myo Mon San and I am currently studying Masters of Marketing Communication. By running to be a committee member of the People of Colour Department, I am determined to bring different opinions and live experiences to the department and contribute my voice to the UMSU to balance the team dynamic. I will commit my time and effort to push back all forms of discriminations and lift up the voices of the PoC community to create a sense of belonging for everyone on our campus. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Vignesh Krishnan | Community for UMSU

I’m Vignesh and I’m currently in my second year. As an international student, I am familiar with the challenges we face especially during these unprecedented times. During this pandemic, it is important that international students have their voices heard and needs addressed. If I were to be elected, it would be my primary goal to ensure that this group of students have their problems recognized and are given the assistance they so desperately need while pursuing an education in this country and university. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Tejas Sethi | Comunity for UMSU

Hey, I am Tejas Sethi. I am pursuing my Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology and Media and Communications. As an international person of colour with disability, I feel COVID has had a severe impact on our community. But having a community of colour on campus by attending POC collectives and workshops gave me a better connection to people of other backgrounds and allowed me to understand the intersectionality between living with a disability and being a person of colour. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Joyce Mo | Community for UMSU

My name is Joyce and I’m a Jaffy studying a Bachelor of Biomedicine. I’m an ABC and incredibly keen to run for the PoC Committee! After learning about the history of student politics at Melbourne, I’m keen to work with the Community to ensure a better future for the Union, and to serve and fight for the interests of students! I’d love to help foster a Unimelb community where there’s less of a divide between students from different backgrounds. I also want it to be a place where people are not afraid to speak up, especially international students.

Patricia Agus | Community for UMSU

Hi, I’m Trish, a second year Fine Arts student studying in the Drawing and Printmaking Department. As a person of colour I have experienced balancing my Filipino and Australian backgrounds and navigating my journey of self-discovery and acceptance. I am proud to be a person of colour pursuing fine arts and hope to prove that PoC can be successful in this field. I believe in the importance of diverse and multicultural communities such as the PoC Committee; as a VCA student I would like to encourage my peers and expose them to a community where they can belong.

Taoyang Liu

No candidate statement submitted.

Zhen Liu (Meimi Liu)

No candidate statement submitted.

Queer Committee

Benjamin Jarick | Stand Up!

Hi friends! My name’s Ben, I use he/him pronouns, and I’m a first year Arts student studying Politics & International Studies and Indonesian. As a queer student, I reckon it’s super important that all students, no matter their gender or orientation, should feel welcome and comfortable at uni, and this is why I want to represent you on the Queer Committee. I am passionate about Queer issues and will use my position on the committee to fight against any and all homophobia, transphobia and bigotry on campus. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Ethan Alex Georgeou | Stand Up!

Hi I’m Ethan (he/him) and I’m a first year Arts student running for a position on the Queer committee! Activism in the queer community plays an integral role in the establishment of our own rights, and the establishment of others’ through forms of solidarity. By bringing a voice into queer committee that emphasises the significance of queer activism, we can and will spread understanding and create meaningful change for anyone regardless of their sexual orientation or gender!. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Saskia Peachy | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Saskia (she/her). I am passionate about creating an activist and inclusive Queer Department. If elected as representative on Queer Committee I want to adovcoate for greater mental health support, and against discrimination at the University, and in broader society. There is a great need for an activist Queer Department under the homphobic Morrison government. If you want to see an activist and progressive Queer Department Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Noni Bridger | Stand Up!

My name is Noni (she/her), an honours student and a light academia queer! If I’m elected I hope to help expand the range and diversity of events held through the department to encompass the full range of queer identies at the university. As a bisexual woman who doesn’t present as queer, I have often felt left out of queer spaces. Through committee I want to make sure as many queer spaces on campus are safe and comfortable for the whole spectrum of LGBTQIA+ people! Vote [1] Stand Up! (because Stand Up! is gay!) Keep Up the Fight!

Hannah Buchan | Stand Up!

Hey, my name is Hannah Buchan (she/her) and I’m a Gemini. I’ve learned a lot throughout my time in UMSU, but most of all, I have learned that I love women. I love women so much that I decided to date them. Women women women. I think I would be a great addition to the Queer committee because I have many talents, such as moving motions in a gay way, abstaining from motions in a gay way, and writing minutes in a gay way. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Iley Johnson | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Iley (she/her) and I love Hannah Buchan. The end! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Raymond Wu | Community for UMSU

Hi there! I’m Raymond (he/him)! I’m currently on the PoC committee and am the co-coordinator of the Queer People of Colour (Zoom) collective (12pm Thursdays, please come along!) so surprise surprise I’m super passionate about intersectionality within the LGBTQA+ community. I want to bring my lived experience as a Queer Person of ColourTM to the table, and ensure the Queer Department remains committed to fighting for and making space for the entire community (not just for a singular genre of brick-throwing cis gay white men!) Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Kameron Lai | Community for UMSU

Hello! I’m Kam, and I’m a Queer PoC hoping to run for a committee position for 2021!

In 2021, I want to Support all LGBTQIA+ people without exception Facilitate a transition from a high school environment that for most of us would not have been so accepting

In addition, build a flourishing campus culture that not only accepts all queer students but actively aims to support them at any and every stage of their journey. I’m particularly interested in addressing internalised biphobia and bi erasure, both things I have struggled with before, and will fight during my term if elected.

Lauren Mendes | Community for UMSU

What do I want to achieve through being a member of the Queer Committee? A voice for all, a place to call home when many of us do not have one, a place to find yourself and others like you. And I think, through my experience in leadership and human management, I would be a great candidate to spearhead this vision and help all queer people in getting what they want out of the spaces and department run by the Queer Department!! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Chenchen (Kat) Zhang | Community for UMSU

I have nominated for Queer Committee member for UMSU as I believe it is vital for us to empower and to stand up for the rights of all students. As a woman of colour, I hope to form part of a visible and approachable representative body. I would like the opportunity to make Melbourne Uni an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome and UMSU where students’ voices can be heard. Diversity is the future! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Annalyce Wiebenga | Community for UMSU

Hey, I’m Annalyce! I’m a bi and ace/aro-spec woman running for Queer Committee. I catalogued the Queer Space library and helped run the Southbank Queer Collective and would love to help in an official way!

I’ve had awesome experiences with the Queer Department and want to make everyone feel welcome. We’re a highly diverse community and need people who are sensitive to our varied needs. In particular, I will ensure the ace/aro and Southbank collectives remain safe and inclusive for everyone.

Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Mittraphab (Poom) Sangruang | Community for UMSU

Hi, I’m Poom Sangruang! I have personally and socially grown through participating in the multitude of events, spaces and communities available to me at the university. Through volunteering with the Queer department, I’ve come to treasure the opportunity to reciprocate the experiences they facilitate. Committee would allow me to extend the scope of my efforts and affect change to foster the same (if not better) standards and experiences of the community that I was so lucky to be a part of. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Georgia McCourt | Community for UMSU

Hello!! I’m a 3rd year Science student passionate about intersectionality and LGBTQIA+ advocacy!

I want to work on Committee to provide an enriching environment for all queer students, with exciting opportunities/events galore. I want compulsory inclusion training for all levels of decision-making at UMSU/Uni. I also want to ensure we work together with the UMSU International, Indigenous, women’s, POC and Disabilities departments so that every decision made in the committee is intersectional and inclusive. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Queer Representative on Students’ Council

Georgia McCourt | Community for UMSU

I’m Georgia (She/Her) and I’m passionate about LGBTQIA+ advocacy and intersectionality! All students at Melbourne University deserve to study without discrimination. Everyone is equally deserving of an education without the additional barriers that members of the LGBTQIA+ Community face.

I want to combat the teaching of exclusionary content questioning the legitimacy of queer (especially transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming) lived experiences as “academic exercises”. I want to create uniformity in UMSU and Intercollegiate policy on discrimination. I also want to ensure all levels of decision-making are equitable and intersectional by working with UMSU International, Disabilities, POC, and women and Indigenous.

William Wainaina Kabira | Stand Up!

Intersectional, empowering, trailblazing activism. Challenging institutional norms which sideline or tokenise the voices of queer, international and POC students.

*sips tea*

Hey! Will here.

I’m a Masters in commerce student with sights set on working with non-for-profits.

I’ve been involved in residential college student leadership as an International Student Representative, Student Club President and Inter-Collegiate Council President. Recently, I’ve been a founding executive member of a non-for-profit working to provide LGBTQ+ education in schools.

I’m eager to promote policies on increased mental health and welfare support, anti-discrimination workshops and safety on campus.

Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the fight!

Southbank Committee (General Representative)

Nicola Ingram | Community for UMSU

Education is only accessible within a learning community that has a proactive focus on diversity. The University of Melbourne has an incredibly diverse cohort of students and it is critical that all students’ voices are supported, especially within the new space of online learning. Online learning has the ability to be both inclusive and exclusive- I will advocate for representation of all within the university’s decision making processes. This responsibility is not only my own but a collective responsibility.

Annalyce Wiebenga | Community for UMSU

Hi, I’m Annalyce. I’m a second-year music student and I’m running for Southbank committee. The Southbank Queer Collective ensured I felt welcome in my first year and I want everyone to feel just as welcome and supported as I did.

Limited support and advocacy services put our health and studies at risk; this is compounded by the university’s stubbornness regarding fee relief. I will fight for the support and advocacy services we need, and for fee relief!

We must work together. By electing Community for UMSU at Southbank and the wider union, we will make change happen!

Jenny Le | Community for UMSU

Strong mental and social wellbeing is key to an enriching and valuable experience while studying at university. The difficulty in accessing beneficial resources due to the limited available times, in combination with the extended contact hours of subjects, diminishes the health of students and prevents achievements from being reached to full creative, academic, and physical capabilities. In order to improve campus life, I will ensure that decisions made by the Committee and executives accommodate the needs of the students. By voting for Community, we can work together to create an environment that allows for the success of all.

Nicholas Currie | Community for UMSU

My name is Nicholas and I’m running for Southbank Committee because I think this school fosters an incredible environment of creatives coming together to further our craft, but I also think there are many ways in which it needs improving. The fight for fee relief must continue. Our career opportunities are scarce. The conditions that we are expected to survive in are deplorable. These things need to change and I believe Community will bring about those changes. Vote [1] Community!

Mia Brittain | Community for UMSU

So much of me wants to grab a hold of my degree, run back to the town I grew up in and share its gems. The people in that town deserve to also have access to the same knowledge I’ve been given: to engage in critical thinking, to create beautiful art with plentiful resources, and to have the respect of the wider community. I want to shape policies in a way that makes VCA/MCM accessible and

equitable for all of us now while letting the future kids know that we built a place for them to share in also

Simon Zinzovski | Community for UMSU

The University of Melbourne needs strong student representation to ensure the academic, social, physical and mental welfare of its student body. The University’s mental health services in particular are left wanting and I aim to leverage a position on the Committee to affect that. Students are only entitled to short term counselling and there is no long-term mental health service offered by the University. During these increasingly stressful times, mental health is the bedrock of effective education and needs greater support from the University. By voting for Community I will work on your behalf.

Isabelle Welstead | Community for UMSU

For the students of Southbank, the arts is not only an avenue for social interaction but integral to their performance academically at university. As a music diploma student who regularly performs with the university symphony, I understand how a welcoming environment can positively impact one’s confidence in creating art. I am excited to explore ways in which the new MCM building can be further utilised to enrich the experience of students. I also hope to bridge the communication gap between the Creative Arts and Southbank committees, which will encourage the artistic collaboration and communication between Parkville and Southbank students.

Hanah Gill Bowles | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Hannah, I’m a second year Music student and I use she/her pronouns. I am incredibly passionate about fighting for all Southbank students especially in the disruptive wake of online learning. I believe our voices must be heard. I want to ensure Southbank is a safe, inclusive, accessible and exciting environment for all its students. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep Up the Fight!

Max Bower | Stand Up!

No candidate statement submitted.

Student member of University Council

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Another serious post because I believe that I would be a great asset for this position. I have the balance of having been involved in UMSU, involved in faculty clubs, casual clubs, having been undergraduate and now a graduate student. I can represent both hacks and normal students. I want to ensure that students’ voice is being heard by the University Council without being biased or influenced by political party stance.

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Hayden Williams | Community for UMSU

Education promises us an opportunity to affect the world around us and to live a life marked by self-respect. The exposure of higher education to financialised decision-making strips education of its promise and abandons the pursuit of equity and social justice. I will assert these values into executive decision-making, and use my experience in environmental and social justice organising to change the political calculus for executive decision-makers. By electing Community to positions on University Council and within UMSU, we can effectively resist the abandonment of justice within the institution. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Baris Duzova

No candidate statement submitted.

Pritesh Hermant Thankekar

No candidate statement submitted.

Edison Wei Long Ngu

My goal is to establish a strong mechanism of support for UniMelb students – financially, mentally and to inform about changes in education policies. On financial support, I aim to work with my incoming team members to push for greater monetary compassionate grants for those who are in need by engaging with multiple stakeholders including the G8 board. The University has the recognise that the coronavirus has impacted students’ mental health and I stand to push for more campaigns and awareness for this issue – to make studying, especially they are alone in Melbourne a more pleasant experience. Being well-informed about the current education system in Australia, I aim to advocate, support and refute policies for the ultimate interest of all students. My experiences include internships at Citi and KPMG Advisory. I am skilled in devising effective and implementable strategies for UniMelb students’ wellbeing. Vote for me – thank you!

Xinglong Li

No candidate statement submitted.

Desiree Cai | Stand Up!

Hey I’m Desiree, and I’m excited to be your Stand Up! candidate for University Council- the decision-making body that has the final say on all major decisions at Melbourne University. Currently there is just one student representative in this vitally important space, and especially in this current university environment, it is essential that this position is used to hold the university to account.

As a former UMSU President, and former President of the National Union of Students, I think I’m well equipped with the knowledge of the university and higher education sector, and extensive advocacy experience in order to represent student’s best interests. [TRUNCATED: Original 219 words].

Students of Colour Representative on Students’ Council

Kevin Mao | Community for UMSU

7,529,570 immigrants, 300 languages, 270 ethnic groups are numbers that define Australia’s thriving multiculturalism; a nation built on the blood, sweat and tears of our PoC Community. Our diverse community should be the University of Melbourne’s proudest achievement. Our campuses should not be painted blue and white, but rather celebrate the rainbow of cultures from around the world. As we remain committed to our mission to bring equality, voice and power to over 52,000 students coming

from more than 130 countries, I, Kevin Mao, am honoured to run as your Students of Colour Representative. Vote [1] Community!

Ariana Tugaga

No candidate statement submitted.

Aria Sunga | Stand Up!

My name is Aria (she/they) and I’m so excited to run for People of Colour rep on Council! I have been the Women’s Office Bearer for two years in a row, and I have a clear understanding of how UMSU and Students’ Council works, being a non-voting member of council for the past year and a half. As an elected voting member of Students’ Council, I will represent students of colour, and especially women students of colour. I am particularly interested in diversifying mental health resources for students of colour. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Oormi Chakravarty

No candidate statement submitted.

Students with Disabilities Representative on Students’ Council

Conor Siryj | Stand Up!

My name’s Conor (he/him), I’m a second year Arts student looking to be the representative for Students with Disabilities on Students’ Council. Believe it or not, in a year where I’ve dealt with a cancer diagnosis I’ve had more stress dealing with asking the university to make the appropriate accommodations for me than I have from the diagnosis itself. I’ll Stand Up! for students to see that UMSU Fights Back! to ensure a University environment that accomodates, not neglects, students with disabilities and chronic illnesses, and continues to provide the services that allow them to thrive. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Hena Maker

No candidate statement submitted.

Clea Porteous Borthwick | Community for UMSU

I didn’t come here to scrape by, and neither did any of us with disabilities, but too often that’s the only option. As the Disabilities Representative I will fight to make what you need within reach.

To start off, let’s:

>> Identify unmet needs of students with disabilities through a survey

>> Mandate staff training in accessibility.

>> Cultural shift, so I don’t have to hide my disability, because when I have to hide, I can’t ask for what I need.

>> Increase payment for marking to facilitate flexible assessments

>> Make a giant spoon factory

Students Council (General Representative)

Michael Josefsson

No candidate statement submitted.

Baris Duzova

No candidate statement submitted.

Raymond Wu | Community for UMSU

Hi there! Raymond here! This year I’ve had the pleasure of sitting on the People of Colour Committee and of being the co-coordinator of the Queer PoC collective. I’m running for a position on Students Council with Community for UMSU to fight for and uplift the voices of BIPoC and LGBTQA+ students: UMSU must centre intersectional and recognise the unique struggles they face actually represent all students. I will also aim to increase the transparency and accessibility of UMSU and SC, making sure it works for the entire student body in a fair and accessible way. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Andoni Fischer | Community for UMSU

Hey, I’m Andoni, a politics student who is passionate about student unionism. One thing that has become apparent to me is that most students have no clue what UMSU is. Institutionally UMSU can seem bureaucratic and irrelevant, and we struggle to explain why we are important, limiting our ability to fight for students. These issues reflect limitations deep within UMSU. If elected, I will work to explore paths to reform, particularly in areas such as student engagement and voting, so that UMSU can be a better union. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Devindee Nugawela | Community for UMSU

Hello! I’m Devindee, a second year medical student, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Community! As the major governing body of UMSU, I believe that the Students’ Council should be a representation of our diverse community of students. As a voice on the students’ council, I hope to embrace this diversity and strive to represent my peers in advocating to uphold and protect the rights of all students while ensuring that their ideas, issues and concerns are heard. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Zill-e Rahim | Community for UMSU

I am Zill-e, a third year computer science student from Qatar. I have been serving as UMSU INTL’s Vice-President (Cultural and Social) for the past year. While the Students’ Council is the peak decision making body of UMSU, it hasn’t always represented all students. Historically, local students have been overrepresented, who do not quite understand the experience of international students. Our community is very diverse, therefore students’ council should also be diverse. I am running for council this year to make sure that there is diversity in UMSU! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Jennifer Lui | Community for UMSU

Hi! My name is Jennifer, and I’m here to represent students fairly and equitably. Racism is rife on campus. Far right groups feel confident to openly attack Chinese, Muslim, and Jewish Students. International students should feel welcome on our campus. I want to see our union be an inclusive space for all, and reject racism in all its forms. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Xingling Lu | Community for UMSU

Hi, my name is Xinling, and I’m a third year Commerce student from China. Since I entered the University, I have always acknowledged that UMSU has played a huge role in our experience in the University. As an international student, I believe in strong and committed advocacy for our community. I believe I will be a strong councillor, one will advocate for students and push for new initiatives to support students at the University of Melbourne.Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Rubina Smith | Community for UMSU

Hi people reading this! My name’s Rubina, I’m a unionist, feminist, and environmentalist. I’ve helped build the climate strike movement here at the University to a five hundred strong contingent, fought for better response policies to sexual assault in colleges, and brought the Food Cooperative back from the dead. Grassroots politics is fundamentally about listening, learning, and building bridges. Student’s Council needs representatives who listen, understand, and implement their values of intersectional justice. If elected to Student’s Council, I will defend the voices of all marginalised social intersections and further meaningful campaigns that strengthen a fairer future.

Tejasvi Madan | Community for UMSU

I am Tejasvi Madan and I see myself as an integral part of the Student Council body at The University of Melbourne. Values of integrity and accountability are at the core of my life, and identifying these values that guide the cultural arena, puts clarity in what a leader is seeking to achieve.

My ability to inspire others while providing a purpose driven meaningful direction, with effective communication and feedback, allows achievement of team vision. If given the opportunity,, I will abide by the rules and regulations of Unimelb, keeping its integrity at the highest priority.

Sunny Yuqing Lu | Community for UMSU

Everyone is a member of the university community despite the fact that we each have unique perspectives, and we all come from different cultural backgrounds. But not everyone’s voice is realised and heard! We all need a platform, and we need better representation! Originally Born in China and came to Australia at the age of 16, I have experience with and engage with both domestic and international students. I want to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and can reach their full potential and have a colourful uni experience! I am confident that together, we can make it happen!

Sujith Nair | Community for UMSU

The reason why I am applying for this is that I want to act as a liaison between the students and the university. I want to provide assistance to students that face challenges at the university and help them with an action plan to achieve their goals. I also want to enhance the online engagement activities at UMSU so that I can make students feel more connected and help them stay engaged with the course content. I intend to do all of the above alongside my fellow representatives and make informed decisions that help sustain the culture of our community

Anson So | Community for UMSU

During the pandemic, the university have revealed their apathy and inadequate support to us, who already underwent tremendous hardship of isolation and studying from home. Despite sitting on the highest revenue of all of Australian tertiary institutions, the University of Melbourne still pushes staff cuts to further undermine the quality of our education. They failed, time and time, the expectation of their most important stakeholders, we, the students. This has to stop. If I were elected, I would endeavour to fix these issues and make the university a place for students again.

Nancy Shi | Community for UMSU

I’m currently the Marketing and Graphics leader at Effective Altruism UniMelb, and actively involved with the BSS, acted as a camp leader, spearheading their blood drives in both 2019 and 2020 and introduced a Welfare Officer into their constitution. My goal is to bring purposeful change to the Students’ Council- as a General Representative, I’ll be unwavering in my dedication to student equity, never sacrificing my strong ethical values and tireless in my endeavours.

Ghazal Ronagh | Community for UMSU

As Council student representatives, we are the governing body of University of Melbourne union. Our aim is to provide insight and advice on students’ concerns and issues and facilitate discussions. We want to support students in fulfilling their goals during study time in Melbourne university. The main goal is to help students have their voice heard. Both international and domestic students will be supported around their concerned areas. I believe that I can work toward common goals to empower student goals and their needs by expressing their opinions in order to make positive change. Vote [1] Community!

Siobhan Dominique Lim Zhi Yan | Community for UMSU

Hi, I’m Siobhan, and I’m a third year Science student from Singapore. Since I started university, I have been incredibly passionate about student mental health. Especially during the pandemic student mental health has been significantly affected. As a student’s councillor, I will push for sweeping mental health reforms at our university, to make sure no student feels left behind by the system. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Xavier Dupe | Student Resistance

I’m Xavier, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

The Liberals have launched a devastating attack on our education. Education Minister Dan Tehan wants to increase the cost of humanities degrees by 113% to $45,000, while slashing funding for STEM courses. He also wants to cut access to the HECS scheme for students who perform poorly. Student Resistance are radical activists who will push Students’ Council to fight back against the Liberals, smash these attacks and argue for the right to a free, well-funded education.

Emma Dynes | Student Resistance

I’m Emma, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

Student Resistance are left-wing activists who will fight for social justice on Students’ Council. The Black Lives Matter uprising in the US has inspired people around the world to fight against racism and the police. In Australia, mass protests have been held against black deaths in custody. Now is the time for a radical student union that will fight against all forms of oppression and champion the inspirational social movements going across the globe, on campus and on the streets.

Briana Symonds-Manne | Student Resistance

I’m Bri, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

The welfare system in Australia is a disgrace. For decades, students and unemployed workers have lived in poverty as both major parties have refused to raise the rate. The federal government is now planning to slash coronavirus payments by half, destroying the livelihoods of millions of students and workers. We have to fight for the rights of students – we demand that the university provides us with meaningful support, and that the government raises the rate of Newstart and Youth Allowance and extends welfare to international students and migrant workers!

Shirley Killen | Student Resistance

I’m Shirley, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

The planet is entering a climate crisis. Politicians and their mates in business are happy to let the world burn for profit – but students are fighting back. Student Resistance are the leading climate activists at Melbourne Uni. We founded Uni Students for Climate Justice who called the huge protests at the start of the year in response to the bushfire crisis. On campus, we protested against Rio Tinto when they were invited to careers day. On Students’ Council, we will fight for climate justice, on campus and off.

Benjamin Fok | Student Resistance

I’m Ben, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

Students are under attack from university management. Since the start of the COVID crisis, over 1000 staff have lost their jobs, which will lead to bigger classes and fewer teachers. Online learning has already led to a massive decrease in the quality of our education. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Duncan Maskell is earning over a million dollars a year. The current student union is happy to cosy up with management. On Students’ Council, Student Resistance will stand up for students’ rights and push the union to fight management’s cuts.

Anneke Demanuele | Student Resistance

I’m Anneke, and I’m running for Students’ Council with Student Resistance.

The system is in crisis. Around the world, capitalism is failing ordinary people. We are faced with a global pandemic, the biggest economic crisis for 100 years and a looming climate crisis. We need a return of radical student politics. We need to build student movements that will fight for climate justice, against racism and oppression and against massive economic inequality. The school strikes and the Black Lives Matter movement are inspiring examples of the type of politics we want to see in our student union.

Yi Shen Yap

No candidate statement submitted.

Lucas Brunning Halsall | Fee Remissions Now!

Hi, I’m Lucas, and I’m running for Students’ Council because the uni is ripping us off and we need to fight back.

Making students pay full fees for this year is insane. Online education doesn’t compare to face-to-face, but we’re expected to still pay these exorbitant fees? Not to mention the fact that the stress of the health crisis and students losing their jobs has made studying twice as hard. The Vice-Chancellor makes $1.5 million/year while students struggle to get by. Education shouldn’t be a debt sentence. Refund 2020 fees. Cancel fees until the crisis ends.

Yihui Guan

No candidate statement submitted.

Charlotte Macpherson | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Charlotte Macpherson (she/her) and I’m running for Students’ Council with Stand Up! I chose to run for council because I’m passionate about improving the lives of students at the University. As a third year BA student I am incredibly passionate about advocating for affordable and accessible services for all students at university. This year has shown us now more than ever we need a union willing to stand up for students. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Ethan Alex Georgeou | Stand Up!

Hey I’m Ethan (he/him)! I’m a first year Arts student running for Student’s Council with Stand Up! The government and university responses to this pandemic have been pretty abysmal so far and that’s why our student union should and will play an integral role in the representation of all Unimelb students. Adding a progressive voice into the council will help push for changes that facilitate access to quality education and put students first in university decision making! Stand Up has done so much for us thus far, why stop? Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Lachlan Hinds | Stand Up!

Just as you can’t spell community without unity, dishonourable without honourable, dysfunctional without fun – you can’t spell UMSU without U!

For the last year I’ve had the privilege to serve on Students’ Council and have seen first-hand the amazing accomplishments of Stand Up!

I am proud to be part of a team that is committed to doing More! for you in 2021. Vote for a ticket that hasn’t Left Action for others, vote for a ticket that has been in the ring! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the fight!

Sian Tjia Hennessy | Stand Up!

Hi! I’m Sian (she/her), a Design student majoring in Performance Design and Graphic Design. I’m running for Students’ Council because I want to advocate for students and make sure our voices are being heard, especially for students who feel as though their experiences are being ignored. The University has failed to listen to students, and continues to reduce the quality of our education. With more progressive voices on Council, we can fight against policy decisions that will negatively affect student wellbeing and ensure that the interests of every student are represented. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Alex Wood | Stand Up!

Howdy, I’m Alex (he/him) – although my brother called me “Ajax Spray and Wipe” as a kid, so whatever floats your boat – and I’m hoping to represent you on Students’ Council! While we all want to leave 2020 in the dust, we cannot deny its impact on us all. Issues surrounding mental health, our sense of belonging, and access to fair outcomes have all been accentuated – which is why I’m so passionate about representing you on the Stand Up! ticket. So, if you’re looking for action as effective as Ajax Spray and Wipe Multi-Purpose Cleaner, vote [1] Stand Up!

Benjamin Jarick | Stand Up!

Hi! My name’s Ben (he/him) and I’m a first-year Arts student studying Politics & International Studies and Indonesian. If elected, I will use my position on the Students’ Council to advocate for tangible, progressive action on the issues that students face on campus (and online). I will fight against the Liberal government’s cuts to uni funding and stand alongside the uni staff whose livelihoods have been threatened by the cruel actions of the university. If you want to ensure that UMSU continues to hold University executives to account, then make sure to Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Ruby Craven | Stand Up!

Hi everyone, my name is Ruby Craven (she/her), and I am running to represent you on the Students’ Council in 2021. I’m standing with a great bunch of people who united will fight for students’ rights and policies that are strong, inclusive, and forward-looking. As a BA student with experience in advocating student interest to the university, you can vote for me knowing that you have a voice within the student union who is responsive, committed, and ready to advocate for your interests. This is our union; let’s do this together. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Sophie Nguyen | Stand Up!

Hello everyone! My name is Sophie (she/her) and I am in my second year of studying. I have a strong vision for progressing the university to adopt fairer policies that allow the diversification and inclusion of all students. I want to fight the recent attacks on education, for safer spaces for POC and greater mental health resources for such an unstable and volatile time. The university must put students first rather than their own self interests. Now is not the time to be shy from advocacy and strong activism. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

India Pinkney | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, I’m India (she/her), a BA student whose years at university have been shaped by incredible opportunities within clubs & societies and the wider student union. As a current Activities Office Bearer, I understand the importance of providing every student with safe, fun and inclusive UMSU events. To do this, Councillors must hold Office Bearers strictly accountable for ensuring department activity goes above and beyond what is expected and acts in an ethical and sensible manner. If elected, I will fight for exceptional event management practices and positive union culture. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Naomi Grace Smith | Stand Up!

Hi! Iʻm Naomi (she/her) a first year Masters Student studying Social Work and passionate about creating a union that prioritises student voices. As a former Womenʻs Officer, I want safety on campus to become a whole of a union issue and our student council needs to discuss this issue with more focus. Additionally, I want to ensure that our student union continues to focus on the issues that are facing students during Covid-19. We need to see greater mental health support, fee relief, and to stop the cuts to our University. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Scarlett Padden | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Scarlett (she/her) and I’m running for Students’ Council with Stand up. I am a first year science undergraduate and I’m choosing to run for council because I am passionate about improving students’ university experience. As a first year I have a unique insight to the difficulties that can affect student lives. This has been a difficult year for us all, especially in terms of mental health and accessible support systems for all students. These tough times have shown us that we need a strong, fair and decisive union who will continue to fight and advocate on the behalf of all students – Vote [1] Stand Up!

Harry Syson | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, my name is Harry Syson (he/him) and I’m a second-year Arts student studying Philosophy and Linguistics. Students have had a tough time this year, with the universities many ineptitudes coming to light during this pandemic, as well as the attacks by the federal government which would heavily impact on the price and quality of tertiary education. These forces must be strongly and vehemently fought against and I would love to be the one doing the fighting. So make sure to vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the fight!

Sami Zehir | Stand Up!

Impressive that you have read this far, but hear me out! I’m Sami (he/him) and I love to smile :) I’m here to help make your university experience an enjoyable and supportive one. I’m an advocate for better assistance for international, interstate and regional students, who are more isolated now than ever. Mental wellbeing through having fun and professional help is at the heart of my passions, and making these resources more accessible, free and online for students who live in and outside of Melbourne is a must. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Hayley Kebbell | Stand Up!

As a councillor this year, it has been a privilege to be able to support students and take tangible action to improve their university experiences throughout what has been an incredibly difficult year. I would love the opportunity to advocate on behalf of our amazing students again, and ensure your unique perspectives are elevated and heard – students deserve a hardworking and experienced team and that’s exactly what Stand Up is. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Okay, let me be honest (and serious) here! UMSU needs changes to ensure its relevance. We need UMSU to help and represent regular students. I will be the option for students who want changes that are progressive, reasonable, responsible, and transparent accompanied with discussion with all stakeholders (that’s academics, University and YOU!). Student unions are good, but they use your SSAF, so it has to be used wisely.

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Natasha Guglielmino | VVholesome

No candidate statement submitted.

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Rupert McPharlin

No candidate satatement submitted.

Joanna Guelas | Independent Media

Hi, I’m Joanna Guelas and I’m a contributor and reporter for Farrago Magazine. Since joining the Media Collective this year, I’ve quickly realized how vital student media is – not only to inform and entertain, but to provide an accessible and inclusive platform where students can express themselves. I believe an independent Media Office is necessary to ensure the high level of transparency, accountability, and diversity any form of media must strive for. I am wholly committed to representing student voices, and if elected to Council, will fight to keep the department adequately funded, independent, and inclusive.

Finley Tobin | Independent Media

Hey, I’m Finley! I had so much fun unsuccessfully running for Students’ Council last year that I’ve decided to do it again during a pandemic! What could go wrong? In all honesty, I’ve loved every minute I’ve spent in the Media Department since I first became involved back in 2018, and I would love the opportunity to give back to the department by becoming a councillor in 2021. My hope is that as many students as possible are afforded the same opportunity that I had—accessing, enjoying, and contributing to media at the University—all while keeping it independent!

Justin Riazaty | Amplify

No candidate statement submitted.

Arjun Sankar

No candidate statement submitted.

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

I am completing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), with my thesis on Roman slavery and early humanitarian thought. My interests and hobbies include Eurovision, MarioKart and 19th century Russian literature. I believe in university as a place of learning and the exchange and contest of ideas, as well as being a place of friendship and community. I am deeply involved with clubs and societies, including serving in the Chocolate Lover’s Society, History Society and Film Society among others. Independents for Student Democracy is a group of students passionate about democracy and promoting student wellbeing and community/clubs experience on campus.

Catriona Smith | Just Clubs Just Activities

No candidate statement submitted.

Hayley Stanford | Just Clubs Just Activities

No candidate statement submitted.

Xinyi Wu

No candidate statement submitted.

Varaidzo Chipunza | Stand Up!

My name is Varaidzo (she/her) and I am excited to be running for Students’ Council with Stand Up! In 2021, we will need a diverse and experienced team to tackle the tumultuous times we are living in. Having served on Students’ Council for the last year, I hope to be able to make a contribution again this year. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Welfare Committee

Sophie Nguyen | Stand Up!

Hi everyone, my name’s Sophie (she/her) and I’m running for the Welfare Committee. Many students struggle to attend university, and often there aren’t many support systems in place for students. With the amount of money paid to the university from students, there should be proper funding put into services to provide for students struggling. I believe everyone has the right to attend university and to feel supported when they do so. I’m passionate about holding the university accountable and making sure more support is provided to students. Vote [1] Stand Up!, Keep up the Fight!

Jordan Di Natale | Stand Up!

Hey hey superstars! Welfare is by far the most important aspect of university life! No matter where you come from or your socioeconomic status, all students must be supported during their university journey, especially during difficult times! As a welfare committee member, I value the utmost care for all students and will raise awareness on all issues relating to student poverty, racism, accessibility, mental health and much much more! I will tirelessly support this student union in any way to ensure that all students have a memorable university experience. So vote [1] for Stand Up! As always, keep being superstars!

Harry Syson | Stand Up!

Hey everyone, my name is Harry Syson (he/him) and I’d love to be a part of the Welfare Committee. University is stressful under normal circumstances and this pandemic has only exacerbated those aspects of uni life. Everyone has had a vastly different university experience this year but some students have been adversely impacted on during this time and they need fighting for. It is imperative to create as good an environment as possible for everyone to allow for students to perform their best and enjoy their university experience. Make sure to vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Conor Siryi | Stand Up!

Student welfare is important, and the Welfare Committee plays an important role in Standing Up! for all students. Although the WAMnesty (Brought to you by Stand Up!) has removed some of the stress of University life, the welfare department should continue and expand upon its work in providing the essential services students need to succeed. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Sami Zehir | Stand Up!

Hi I’m Sami (he/him) and I believe welfare has never been more important, UMSU has a vital future in ensuring the mental wellbeing of students in these uncertain times. Getting support is hard, and can be costly wherever you may be in the world. I want to secure better online support for students, rather than letting the university leave our wellbeing behind. I am passionate about safety on campus and want to ensure that students are in the safest possible environments when uni is back, and at student accommodation around campus. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Hayley Kebbell | Stand Up!

Hi, I’m Hayley (she/her) and I’m a first year speech pathology student running for a position on the Welfare committee. Welfare is a really vital service that UMSU provides, particularly breakfast and food banks – but online support that the welfare team has been able to provide throughout COVID has also been incredible. I want to ensure these services continue to run successfully and grow and develop in 2021. I would love to be on the Welfare Committee and ensure that phenomenal advocacy and support continues to be provided to students. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Natasha Guglielmino | VVholesome

No candidate statement submitted.

Ezra Bangun | VVholesome

Well, well, well, this is my welfare committee statement. Well, well, well, what should I say? Well, well, well, maybe vote for me? Well, well, well, that’s all from me. Well, well, well, thank you!

Always be VVholesome, and don’t forget to vote [1] (and [2], and [3], and etc.) for the ticket you prefer (it can be us, or anyone else)!

Benjamin Cronshaw | Independents for Student Democracy

The Student Union has an important role in providing services to students, which includes the provision of free food and other supports. Free food is a critical part of student welfare. To quote the poet Juvenal, the welfare of the people relies on the provision of panem et circenses, or “bread and games.” There was also an old Roman campaign inscription “Elect Gaius Julius Polybius aedile. He supplies good bread.” If elected, I too would advocate for more free food and good quality bread.

Yuhao Zhai

No candidate statement submitted.

Thomas Coulter | Community for UMSU

Hey there! My name is Thomas and I’m a first-year science student with passion for providing support to others who need it. I want to join the Welfare Committee because I believe that everyone, irrespective of who they are, has the right to be a part of a community where they feel safe, and have as much support as possible. Our time at university is limited, and it is the role of the Welfare department to make it enjoyable and safe for everyone! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Zahra Ataie | Community for UMSU

I’m Zahra, a second-year med student highly motivated to advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion. Maintaining and improving the physical, mental, and emotional health of students should be prioritised. Taking a generalised approach to students’ needs shows a lack of understanding of differences in student experiences. I want to advocate and further improve student’s self-reliance and availability of services and facilities. To achieve this vision, we need every student to stand by our side. Community – to represent student’s voices and advocate for their best interest within UMSU and the university. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Caroline Nguyen | Community for UMSU

Hi! I’m Caroline! I have a passion for improving people’s lives by helping them recognise their potential. I want the welfare department to pull its weight in giving all students the support they need to make their university experience an enriching one. I want this department to provide the necessary guidance, tools and methods to support students through university so everyone can flourish as a learner and student. Everyone can achieve if they have a strong welfare department backing them and build a community around them through tough times. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Andreas Zakhari | Community for UMSU

Hey, my name is Andreas (he/him)! Being at the intersection of a number of different communities, I will bring sauce, flavour, empathy and lived experiences to the Welfare Department. The need for an efficient and supportive Welfare Department will be heightened in the transition from online learning back to campus. A great Welfare Department can vastly improve the student experience, particularly for students from under-resourced backgrounds, BIPOC and Queer-identifying students. It would be an honour to support the Department and improve the student experience! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Kamyar Karimifakhr | Community for UMSU

Hello! My name is Kamyar and I’d love to be a member of the Welfare committee! The department provides many students with extracurricular events and is a vital point of call. My plan for next year is to focus on transitioning Welfare to the online space and to support the student community even more. I am passionate about supporting students from vulnerable backgrounds, especially international students. Community is essential for welfare so that’s why I think you should vote for Community! Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Yashna Malhotra | Community for UMSU

The role of Welfare stood out to me the most as providing services to all students regardless of their background. I would like to be part of the Welfare Department to play an active role in cultivating the changes I wish to see in my community. With my background in management, I also believe that I would be able to add value to the team through my strengths in logistics and events management. I can confidently guarantee that I would be able to enthusiastically and efficiently fulfill my duties.

David Wang Shihao | Community for UMSU

I am David Wang, and I am a final year MPH international student. I want to address the welfare of our students in the University of Melbourne. I believe that the individuals’ welfare and student well-being is extremely crucial. This includes, community support, mental health awareness, and intellectual disabilities inclusivity. This is my commitment and my vision after being elected into the

Welfare Department as a committee member. I will advocate for vulnerable groups, whilst promoting an equitable, safe and inclusive environment.

Yogeswara Srinivasa Banhu Teja Boddapati

No candidate statement submitted.

Marit Gillam

No candidate statement submitted.

Timothy Lilley | VVholesome

“Beware the Ides of March.” – William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar

Women’s Commitee

Phoebe Legget | Independents for Student Democracy

I am a second-year Arts student studying linguistics and ancient history. I am involved with various clubs, including serving as Secretary and President of the Classics and Archaeology Students Society. I also play the Bassoon. I firmly believe that all students should be able to access and have a say over their education without fear of discrimination. As the Greek philosopher, Plato said: ὁ δὲ ἀνεξέταστος βίος οὐ βιωτὸς ἀνθρώπῳ “the unexamined life is not worth living”. Independents for Student Democracy is a group of students passionate about democracy and promoting student wellbeing and community/clubs experience on campus.

Zhen Liu (Meimi Liu)

No candidate statement submitted.

Oormi Chakravarty

No candidate statement submitted.

Tahlia Crossley

No candidate statement submitted.

Anna Olivia Smith Burnett | Stand Up!

Hi everyone! I’m Anna (she/they), a passionate first year Arts student, and proud feminist. As a gender-non-conforming queer womxn from regional Victoria, I completely understand the diversity of experiences and challenges faced by women and non-binary students today, not only within our uni campus but beyond. I am running for Women’s Committee to continue to push for change; cultivating a culture of inclusion and safety. I will work to ensure that the women’s office bearers will consider the interests of all women and non-binary students. Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight! (And demolish the patriarchy)

Charlotte Macpherson | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Charlotte Macpherson (she/her) and I’m running for Women’s Committee with Stand Up. I chose to run for the committee because I’m passionate about improving the lives of women at the University. I am incredibly passionate about advocating for affordable and accessible services for all women at university. This year has shown us now more than ever we need a union willing to stand up for students. Vote [1] Stand Up!

Jaslyn Potter | Stand Up!

Hi I’m Jaslyn (she/her), I’m a first-year Bachelor of Science student. This year, I have been inspired by the inclusive and progressive culture of the Women’s Department. As a member of the Women’s Committee, I hope to continue this culture and promote equity for all at the University of Melbourne and beyond! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!

Scarlett Padden | Stand Up!

Hi my name is Scarlett and I’m running for Women’s Committee with Stand up. I am a first year science undergraduate and I’m choosing to run for the committee because I am passionate about improving the university experience and lives of women. I am very passionate about advocating for accessible services and ways to make every woman feel supported and encouraged, especially in these tough times – Vote [1] for Stand Up!

Iley Johnson | Stand Up!

I’m Iley (she/her) and I’m an honours student. I wish I could do my honours in loving women, but alas, it is not. I love women! Vote [1] Stand Up! Keep up the Fight!!

Aria Suna | Stand Up!

I’m Aria (she/they) and I’m a third year Arts student, majoring in English & Theatre Studies and minoring in Politics and International Studies. I was the Women’s Officer in 2019,and 2020 and have a thorough understanding of the Women’s Department’s function and responsibilities to students. I’m running for Women’s Committee because of my deep love for the department and I just can’t keep away! Vote [1] Stand Up! to smash the patriarchy! Keep up the Fight!

Hena Maker

No candidate statement submitted.

Minh Giao (Veronica) Chu | Community for UMSU

Hello, my name is Veronica and I’m nominating for the Women’s committee position. In 2016, 1 in 5 students was sexually harassed on campus with female international students being particularly vulnerable. These incidences are often under-reported due to the victimization, lack of understanding about the law and support programs. The current narrative in the Women’s department is domestic-focused, leading to a lack of engagement with UMSU from international students. As an international student myself, I promise to represent and bring forth our perspectives in policy and event planning at the Women’s department.

Tahlia Crossley | Community for UMSU

My name is Tahlia Crossley and I am running for a position on the Women’s Committee. Below is my policy statement for the position.I wish to run for a position on the women’s committee in order to represent the voices of wom*n students and to fight for policies which will promote meaningful and safe inclusion across all areas of university life. As an Anthropology and Gender Studies student I am

passionate about working alongside the women’s committee to redefine underlying systems of oppression and to create a university environment where women are not only heard, but empowered.

Emily Crawford | Community for UMSU

As a member of the committee I will ensure all people who identify as women/womyn/won*en feel safe and heard by student leadership. Identifying as a queer woman myself, I will fiercely advocate for the interests of LGBTQ+ students who may feel underrepresented in UMSU decision-making and seek to bring diverse thinking to group discussions. I also aim to encourage the growth of greater learning opportunities for women/womyn/won*en, expanding upon the already available resources to provide personal growth opportunities to students on campus and online. Vote [1] Community, your community fighting with you!

Ananya Agarwal | Community for UMSU

I’m Ananya Agarwal, a second year Bachelor of Commerce student. I believe in leading through empowerment which makes me an eligible candidate to stand for the post of women’s Committee. Moreover, coming from a country and background where women constantly fight for cerebral equality and opportunity, I seek to use a more refined approach for the welfare of women. I can’t just say that I am trustworthy, reliable or responsible but people who know that I possess these traits and situations where I have shown or proven these traits will believe that I can make a difference for this university.

Myo Mon San | Community for UMSU

My name is Myo Mon San and I am currently studying a Masters of Marketing Communication. I run for the committee member of the women’s department to push policies that will improve the safety and wellbeing of women. I would like to commit my time and effort to encourage activism, a greater understanding of gender issues that are faced by all women in the university. I will lift up the voice of marginalised women in speaking up for a variety of issues that affect specific groups. That is why I would be a valuable committee member for the women’s department.

Choncy Shu | Community for UMSU

No candidate statement submitted.

Olivia Bell | Community for UMSU

As a member of comedic communities where cis men often dominate, I am committed to fighting the patriarchy in creative ways wherever it rears its ugly head. As the current Creative Arts OB I have invaluable experience in planning accessible and inclusive events with a deep knowledge of what makes a good committee member. This and my lived experience as a gender non-conforming person adds to my deep commitment to the

Women’s Department. I aim for inclusive and safe spaces for more than just women with lived patriarchal experiences.