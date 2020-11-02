Queer Online Birthday in Quarantine

for Olive

Morgan says, happy birthing

of the meat. Time isn’t real, Billie adds,

but your body trusts it – still – like a loser. I

mutter something like, yeah

Discord is shit, the world is a fuck

and you’re older and

dad to a shifty cat I want to bury

my face in. Ulysses is a good birthday name,

but I don’t think Have a Birth-Day like a Cat

is sound advice.

There’s an essay called

What is it Like to Be a Bat?

it involves sounding an urn with

a tiny hammer, to probe noise

echoed, but then

that’s just every day, every stitch unravels

in sun, ashing

the corners like paper,

alight, unfurling like something into

wariness. I talk sometimes in my sleep, my lower jaw

cracks like ice, seaming

along a thread of air, releasing Jurassic-era carbon.

You apologise for the wifi-quality and

our avatars laugh like fire

sirens.