Queer Online Birthday in Quarantine

Queer Online Birthday in Quarantine2 November 2020
for Olive
Morgan says, happy birthing
of the meat. Time isn’t real, Billie adds,
but your body trusts it – still – like a loser. I
mutter something like, yeah
Discord is shit, the world is a fuck
and you’re older and
dad to a shifty cat I want to bury
my face in. Ulysses is a good birthday name,
but I don’t think Have a Birth-Day like a Cat
is sound advice.
There’s an essay called
What is it Like to Be a Bat?
it involves sounding an urn with
a tiny hammer, to probe noise
echoed, but then
that’s just every day, every stitch unravels
in sun, ashing
the corners like paper,
alight, unfurling like something into
wariness. I talk sometimes in my sleep, my lower jaw
cracks like ice, seaming
along a thread of air, releasing Jurassic-era carbon.
You apologise for the wifi-quality and
our avatars laugh like fire
sirens.
