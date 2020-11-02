a brief coming together of bodies

Creative
a brief coming together of bodies2 November 2020
4:00am
awake, i turn to you
selfish in seeking your touch
because, of course, you sleep.
4:01am
arms around each other like scared teenage girls (girls?)
doing that “i don’t want to treat you the way a boy would treat you
but also i feel that i must touch you” thing.
4:02am
you kiss my forehead gently
i fucking love that
if a tree smiles in the woods and there’s no one around to—
4:03am
if i’m in the woods and i smile and there’s no one—
4:04am
if i go into the woods with the express purpose to smile,
will there still be no one—
4:05am
you turn over asleep
i turn back too awake.
