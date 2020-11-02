a brief coming together of bodies

4:00am

awake, i turn to you

selfish in seeking your touch

because, of course, you sleep.

4:01am

arms around each other like scared teenage girls (girls?)

doing that “i don’t want to treat you the way a boy would treat you

but also i feel that i must touch you” thing.

4:02am

you kiss my forehead gently

i fucking love that

if a tree smiles in the woods and there’s no one around to—

4:03am

if i’m in the woods and i smile and there’s no one—

4:04am

if i go into the woods with the express purpose to smile,

will there still be no one—

4:05am

you turn over asleep

i turn back too awake.