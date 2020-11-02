Staring into the eyes of many strangers to know oneself

Pinned Discussions

Introductions: Please introduce yourself here.

Imogen: Hi everyone! I’ll be first cab off the rank. I might not know you, but I’m sure you know me. How can I be so sure? I’m the person who has been answering every post on the discussion boards. And I’m no slouch, so I like to make sure that my responses are in-depth and well referenced. Sometimes I like to include long, ancient YouTube videos and embed them in the post, but other times I just include footnotes, because I know you’re all really interested in what I have to add. I know I say it in introductions (and the Facebook groups you let me in), but if you ever want to have a chat about the course material, or just anything, you can hit me up whenever. I don’t sleep!

Daz: The name’s Darren, and I’m what you might call a cereal offender. Hur hur, that’s a joke hey. I love cereal though. I eat it all day long. I wake up in the morning and eat cereal, I like it for a midday snack, and I love eating it for dinner as well. Cereal cereal cereal. I don’t say much in class because I’m usually busy eating the entire time, but I like to keep my camera on so that you can see what I look like! Not many other people seem to want to eat on camera, so I like to represent for everyone who gets hungry a bunch and wants to snack in class.

Imogen: Nice to meet you Darren! What cereal is your favourite?

John: Hi everyone. Normally when I’m in class I have my camera off and my microphone muted. Sometimes the tutor will try to include me, but I don’t like to answer, even though I’m there. Normally I sit at the back of the classroom and hope that no one notices me. If you all have your cameras on, why do you need me to talk as well?

Imogen: Hi John. Sorry to hear that your camera isn’t working. I’ll do some sleuthing and see if I can find a solution for you.

You: Wow, I think you guys are in all my classes! I can’t wait to meet you all on Zoom :)

