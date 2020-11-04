a moment to swim inside.

(a coming-of-age playlist.)

words taken from blackout poetry made from old (angsty) phone notes & journal entries.

22.08.17 / sit next to me by foster the people.

out the window,

the suburban lights are

bright and cold,

a picture in time.

you can breathe in broken light.

shadows of leaves pass

over the walls, on the

walls of this dimension.

listen as i wipe the condensation,

the breath.

17.09.17 / ashley ave by sondorblue.

a sharp feeling surrounds me,

holds me in its eyes.

i’m the suburban dead.

drinking wine on the couch,

we talk ourselves into

a fresh sunday morning,

golden through the kitchen window.

i see and feel at once, calm.

04.01.18 / golden slumbers by the beatles.

today i received a 14-page letter.

i’ve been thinking about

homesickness and how to

wash over little slumbers of

loss, of laughing, of the

homes that aren’t places.

i wrote a poem at 3am, but

it’s neither here nor there.

i’m in limbo by day and

by night, i flow wherever.

25.01.18 / cameos by swimming tapes.

unrolling you with my

new eyes, i find years and

gardens between us.

in this space again, i dance,

bathing in the swell.

i think you danced the same dance.

you always have.

29.01.18 / cigarette buzz by jane’s party.

i’m comfortable at a bar. comfortable

in the loud and crowded seats,

near the gelato sunset,

the voices of buskers.

we throw, we catch a few weeks,

the moment behind me already.

walking to the train station on a hot

night, we all meet a couple more times,

times we treasure.

31.01.18 / glowing by slaughter beach, dog.

in the small hours,

i’m floating.