All through a window & La hija del mar y del sol

4 November 2020
Author

Mehar Jaitely

Graphics

Torsten Strokirch


All through a window

locked indoors I look outside,
a neon pink balloon
trapped in the barbed fencing
of the housing complex
next to my apartment
there lies my heart
flailing around
helium slowly oozing out

I’ve never seen a rainbow before
and I don’t want my first time
to be through a window

 

La hija del mar y del sol

my mother, she paints me
gold and navy
she knows I love
both the sun and the sea
she draws in these colours
hollow circles
my portrait resembling
a cheese gone bad
for she reminds me daily
of how much I lack
empty pits are all
I am made up of
no more the daughter of
the sea and the sun
just parmesan shavings
on a leftover pizza crust

 

