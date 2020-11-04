All through a window & La hija del mar y del sol

Creative
All through a window & La hija del mar y del sol4 November 2020
All through a window
locked indoors I look outside,
a neon pink balloon
trapped in the barbed fencing
of the housing complex
next to my apartment
there lies my heart
flailing around
helium slowly oozing out
I’ve never seen a rainbow before
and I don’t want my first time
to be through a window
La hija del mar y del sol
my mother, she paints me
gold and navy
she knows I love
both the sun and the sea
she draws in these colours
hollow circles
my portrait resembling
a cheese gone bad
for she reminds me daily
of how much I lack
empty pits are all
I am made up of
no more the daughter of
the sea and the sun
just parmesan shavings
on a leftover pizza crust
Leave a Reply