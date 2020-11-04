camouflage

Creative
camouflage4 November 2020
my hair is a weapon, is a shield, is a badge, is a
chart of all the things I call myself
I’m a feminist, so I’ll leave the house with overgrown legs
I am a dyke, short sides and back, because a barber costs less, but so does denial
I am desirable, strawberry blond curls frame the face of the virgin, the obedient, the
back of the chair presses into me
as my nails dig deep into the nylon armrests and we say
all of it
the buzzing clippers slide behind my ear
down above my eyes
sounding in my chest and at last
I am weightless
Leave a Reply