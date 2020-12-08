witches8 December 2020
moonlight bleaching bones
in the trees
carving sigils into thighs
ice dripping from the
s p a c e
between my legs
you died
under my feet
i buried you
in the weeds and the leaves
sucked marrow from the fingers you
shoved in me
dry
and dead
leaves crushed between my fingers
rubbing fragments together until dust
covers my body
the moon aches behind clouds
holding back
somewhere beneath the roots
forced through your ribs
and mouth
i push my legs together
crush your
skull
you are nothing
but powdered fragments
between my fingers
sprouting up from trees
the moon parts
sunlight finds my shoulder
blades barred
kissing the nape of my neck
leaves dance to the floor
naked
i raise my arms
silence
