Creative

witches

8 December 2020
Author

Annie Rose

Graphics

Alice Tai


moonlight bleaching bones 

               in the trees 

carving sigils into thighs

 

ice dripping from the   

                                    s  p   a    c     e 

                   between my legs 

you died 

under my feet

i buried you

in the weeds and the leaves

sucked marrow from the fingers you

shoved in me

dry 

and dead

 

leaves crushed    between my fingers

rubbing fragments together until dust  

covers my body 

 

the moon aches behind clouds

holding                  back

 

               somewhere beneath the roots 

    forced through your ribs

and mouth 

i push my legs together

crush your

skull

 

you are                                nothing

 

but powdered fragments

between my fingers

sprouting up from trees

 

the moon parts

sunlight finds my shoulder 

blades barred

kissing the nape of my neck

 

leaves dance to the floor

naked 

i raise my arms 

 

silence

