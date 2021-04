And on a hot,

33-degree day

She sat in her room

And wrote half a play.

It wasn’t very good

But it wasn’t very bad

Yet she knew

in her heart

that really

she had

let herself down,

left it too last minute.

There were barely any scenes

or characters in it.

“But it’s experimental!

It’s avant-garde!” she cried!

and she cried,

and she cried,

and she cried,

and she cried.