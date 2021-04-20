Your Guide to Clubs and Societies

“Wow, there are so many interesting clubs this semester! Which one do I choose?” Decisions, decisions! Well, we would say to choose all of them, but sadly that’s impossible. Or is it? Nope, sorry, it definitely is.

Well, not to worry, Farrago’s got you covered! Here’s a quick guide to some of the best clubs that the University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) has to offer. You’re welcome.

Community Service

COVID times have been hard, especially for those who need a little extra help in life. Nuff said. Why not go the extra mile to give back to the community or contribute to a cause you hold dear?

AIESEC is the world’s largest youth-run organisation, present in over 126 countries and partnered with more than 7,000 organisations around the globe. Join the club and get valuable leadership experience while kick-starting events for change!

This pandemic has really taught us the importance of health—our own, our families’ and not to mention the wider community’s health too. And there’s no better way to advocate for our community’s health than through the many outreach programmes run by the Global Health Society. Community empowerment for the win, always!

If your only personality trait is liking cute cat photos on Instagram then we’ve found the club for you! You will get to see cute cat photos, as well as so many other animals that deserve your time and attention. Go a step further by assisting with the club’s efforts in wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability.

Food and Beverage

Why not make new friends and indulge in your favourite food at the same time? Dieting can wait—or just get lost completely.

Yes, there is a club dedicated entirely to chocolate! It’s got it all, from events such as All You Can Eat Churros to competitions like the Holiday Baking Competition. We’re not hungry, you are.

Can’t start the day without your morning coffee? Well, neither can the folks from CAFE. Not only do you get to drink coffee, but you also get to learn about brewing techniques and the different kinds of quality coffee.

A wise meme once said, “Sweet dreams are made of cheese, who am I to diss a brie?” And UMSU’s Cheese Club is here to make that sweet dream a reality!

Special Interest

Pick up a new skill, revisit an old one—it’s all about enriching your uni life!

Tired of arguing with your plants and stuffed toys? Here, arguing isn’t just accepted, it’s celebrated. With weekly internals and workshops held frequently, you’ll win every debate with your indoor fern!

Don’t be shy, show those doodles, you budding artist! And where better to show them than with the positive, encouraging and talented folks at the Drawing and Painting Club. It’s open to all kinds of art forms—watercolour painting, digital art, you name it.

Shiver me timbers, this is the place to live out your Pirates of the Caribbean dream lifestyle. Aye, you can live the pirate life with your crew at the regular pub nights!

Want to find out more about clubs on campus?

There are so many other amazing clubs available—it’s just too much for this one little article to cover. But you can check out UMSU’s comprehensive club listing to find out more. You’ll find clubs in a variety of categories such as course-related, culture and dance, politics and activism, and the list goes on. COVID may be around, but that doesn’t mean the show can’t go on. So go forth, find the club of your dreams and make lifelong friends!