Kitchen ants sit on my

counter like miniscule

pieces of perfect black

liquorice.

They reverberate their

pheromone calls between

fragile walls in single

file.

Yet afraid for the sugar and

the blackberry jam I take

RID! and cast the creatures

quiet.

Their filament legs writhe

and wriggle under beads of

foam kill formula slowly

bursting.

With a sponge I wipe the

ant bodies clear and let the

sink swallow with a methodical

gurgle sigh.