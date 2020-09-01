2020 UMSU Candidates

Are you voting in the 2020 UMSU Elections?

UMSU Election week is from the 7-11 September 2020. Here you can find links to your candidates and their statements below in alphabetical order by position. If you have any questions or concerns please don’t hesitate in reaching out to the Deputy Returning Officer, Stephen Luntz.

Other relevant information may be found on the UMSU Website.

Stephen Luntz

Deputy Returning Officer

s.luntz@unimelb.edu.au

0438 667 787

Link to UMSU OB Candidates: pending.

Link to UMSU Committee and Council Candidates: pending.

Link to Issuu Election Guide: pending.

This page is a work in progress. Please stay tuned.