and much besides, your life depends on it

danger wore a bolt purple dress

he reads poems as bedtime stories

to the children kneeled at his feet

in bewildered woods widowed

where he could have been jesus

he borrows tongues like promises

like weapons

so to dance in dapples

he doesn’t let me in

i had seen him before

in somebody else’s arms don’t

tell me of romance

that slumbering beast

whilst you caress the deer

slung over your shoulder

he is scarred from elbow to terrace

his boots have spurs

he screams when he runs

with his slunken soul dragging behind

claw marks in the wet soil

he smells of your brother’s uncle fresh

from a shower

steamy like rice

and soup

h taught me how to write

how to steal words as prey

why ants scatter in circles

to brandish my urgency

like the ripening plum enduring

a simpson summer

who were you

to tell him of beauty and grace

and reals that blossom and a woman’s hip

Cicil’s violent silence shatters and

we eloped back in march