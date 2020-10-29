Gutter Wine, and Shards of Stars

When I wake up on Saturday,

I can only lay and daydream

Feel my night’s musings seep into the covers

And try not to think about you.

I get up to water my garden—

I’ve planted flowers because

I need to grow something other than resentment.

Getting ready, I have no time

To eat, I have other things

To digest.

I dust over every

Freckle you’ve touched with

Foundation, I construct smiles like skyscrapers

Just to prove you weren’t my cornerstone.

I stagger through a crowded bar,

Lunge across the banister, drift

Between boy-creatures who are

Lean, and

Nothing like you, but beautiful

With their butterfly eyes and hazy hair, with

Laughter punc!tu!ated by fruity hiccups,

Siphoning life from my lungs—

You are the only one

Who’s ever kissed me

With a soul.

I tip my head and howl, then swallow the sound;

It tastes like gutter wine.

I have a friend with arms like palm fronds,

Gentle but cold, with elbows

Rough like pumice.

As we lurch into the cosmos

I clasp his hand in mine,

Reminded that once, we were but shards of stars.

The girls glide to and fro, their bodies

Fissures in the limelight, constantly nudging

Shadows into orbit,

Cushioning me from the windows because

The moon reminds me of you

And I am caught in the commotion:

Sleek greyhound figures and

Shifting mellow chaos.

But at the end of the day,

When I stagger back home and

Think about the party

Stories crawl through me,

And you’re the one I want to tell

The only one I want to tell.