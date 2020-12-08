When There Was Peace

Creative
When There Was Peace8 December 2020
After Katie Hale
Our dove has flown for sixty years
But she still hasn’t moved a mile
Not to talk of reaching her shore
In the armpit of our dwelling
(We hide our hairy shame)
When peace visited our faces
We served him poisoned food
It is left for a mother
To let her children walk in the dark
And we have burnt our shade of peace
With smiles painted on our faces
We took the honey of our land
The storm rose like heavy noise
Rain enveloped the land
But we never lost our glory
We enjoyed amnesty in surplus
Under the canopy of our leader
We sleep in peace, opening our hands
And sacrifice for our stomach idol
Our bird has flown for sixty years
But she is still testing her wings
