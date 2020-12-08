moonlight bleaching bones

in the trees

carving sigils into thighs

ice dripping from the

s p a c e

between my legs

you died

under my feet

i buried you

in the weeds and the leaves

sucked marrow from the fingers you

shoved in me

dry

and dead

leaves crushed between my fingers

rubbing fragments together until dust

covers my body

the moon aches behind clouds

holding back

somewhere beneath the roots

forced through your ribs

and mouth

i push my legs together

crush your

skull

you are nothing

but powdered fragments

between my fingers

sprouting up from trees

the moon parts

sunlight finds my shoulder

blades barred

kissing the nape of my neck

leaves dance to the floor

naked

i raise my arms

silence