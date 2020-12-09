balikbayan body

in the storage area

beyond our kitchen

boxes often wait

to leave one home for another’s

taped and overwhelmed with the new and old

pleather girl boots,

men’s polo shirts starched anew, biscuits

destined for manila city

mothers send human-sized containers

bearing gifts of hard-won labour

with as much as their hearts could fit in

to make up for absence. over the distance,

little girls hear their nanang’s quiet voice

for them

each box

holds infinite longing:

childhoods slip away

as they wonder why other mothers

can afford to work where they are loved,

families stretched thinner by unseen parents

hiring surrogates for

a fraction of their time

the price of living is



deducted from life itself

so that one body gives

(the other) succumbing to the years

endless conveyer belts extend

beyond this hemisphere

their moving inventories carried away

through skies of gunmetal and peerless blue.

the body is a reliquary of home essentials:

new navy dresses

pandan chiffon and january’s pineapple tarts

for a two-room apartment on la trobe st.

daughters conceal tissue boxes

and hopes with price tags still attached,

filled with silent regrets—

young adults seek themselves

though their lips (never) speak of love.

and for us,

each body

is made finite.

bills compound each year

in memories that flicker like lightbulbs

an island with progressive amnesia,

people who become strange

when they no longer

fit

into our lives.



for a handful of plastic marbles—

dreams thrown deep,



deep inside

taking more and more





until both become weightless