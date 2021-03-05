Good Mourning5 March 2021
content warning: death
Standing by her bed
Hands clammy, clutching
at my dress. Searching for him
In the folds of fabric
A noise escapes my mouth,
an involuntary laugh
“I’m going to make rice”
I announce. To no one
in particular
Down the hall
Into the kitchen
The bag of rice is heavy
I miss the cup and
Sma ll
w hite
gr a in s
F
a
l
l
to the ground,
Like snow
If I could lie down on the
cheap linoleum
And make snow angels
I would be five again
So keep still, feign sleep
Soon strong arms will
lift me from this
cold ground—
But now the rice is done
And I’m blinking through the
steam, from a rice cooker
He picked out. And suddenly
I hate rice
Later I climb into bed
Gooey grains sticking
In my throat, weighing down
My tongue
It drags me deep
I’m wrapped in white, until
the sun hits my face
Melts it away and
leaves me
Bare, shaking
In the warm light of day
Down the hall (again)
My sister in the kitchen
“Good morning” she says
“Good mourning” I reply
But I don’t think she gets it
Leave a Reply