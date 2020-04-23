UMSU Updates

UMSU is run for students, by students and our aim is to make sure your time at university is as enjoyable and well-supported as possible. As General Secretary, it is my role to ensure that UMSU remains true to its aims, and is run in an effective, transparent and inclusive manner. As boring as they may be, UMSU’s governance structures ensure that student money is used to better all students on campus. As your student union, we have an obligation to all of you to continue to be as effective as possible.

All Student Representatives are governed by an elected students’ council, which meets regularly, and meetings are open to all students. There are 15 General Representatives (plus 6 elected representatives for special constituencies – Queer, Indigenous, International, Postgraduate, Students of Colour and Students with Disabilities), all of whom are elected at the annual student elections in September.

https://umsu.unimelb.edu.au/getinvolved/studentscouncil/

Departments of UMSU also hold their own committee meetings and collectives, providing all students with a chance to have their say in the direction and activities of the student union.

All meeting details can be found at;

https://umsu.unimelb.edu.au/about/secretariat

I encourage all students to come along to Students’ Council and move motions or to contact your Student Representatives. We serve you – and it is important that every student’s voice is heard. My office is located on Level 1 of Union House, along with the rest of your Student Representatives. You are welcome to contact myself – or the President, Hannah – if you have any queries or are looking for new ways to get involved with your student union. A warm welcome to all new students, and welcome back to those returning. I hope your time at university and your involvement with UMSU is as fulfilling and enjoyable as mine has been.

Students’ Council so far…

In the first Students’ Council meeting of the 2020 term, Students’ Council passed UMSU’s budget for this year. The UMSU Students’ Council expressed that it stands in solidarity with the Intersex Community, condemns the violation of intersex rights and officially affirmed the Darlington Statement.

Students’ Council condemned Domino’s for engaging in wage theft practices across various franchises and reaffirmed its commitment to stand in solidarity with and support victims of wage theft.

It also moved that student money will no longer be used to support Domino’s pizza. Students’ Council moved that it stands in solidarity with all students currently being affected by the violence in India and that UMSU offers its support to anyone being impacted by these attacks. Students’ Council also reaffirmed its support for any student to join protests against climate change. Council moved to recognise and oppose the bipartisan support for the fossil fuel industry, as well as the University of Melbourne’s continuing support for these industries. UMSU supports the upcoming climate rally on the 13th of March.

Jack Buksh

UMSU General Secretary

secretary@union.unimelb.edu.au