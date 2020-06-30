Daniel Andrews Announces Postcode Lockdowns

Premier Daniel Andrews has issued stay-at-home orders for several suburbs in Melbourne after recent spikes in positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Starting from 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 1, residents in the following postcodes will be restricted from leaving their residence except for four essential purposes:

3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021 – Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3032 – Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038 – Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens

3042 – Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie

3046 – Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3055 – Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

3060 – Fawkner

3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallow



Image: A close up map of Victoria, postcodes that are returning to lockdwon are highlighted in orange.

Residents in these postcodes now return to Stage 3 restrictions with only four reasons to leave their homes: work or school, care or caregiving, daily exercise, getting food or other essentials.

Victoria has seen 14 consecutive days of double-digit increases compared to the rest of the country. While more than 93,000 tests have been conducted since a blitz in testing began last week, nearly 1000 people refused to get tested in places such as Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs.

The lockdown will be enforced by Victoria Police who will be ‘actively’ patrolling these areas. On the spot fines will be issued if those found outside their homes do not have a valid reason.

More to come.