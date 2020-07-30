UMSU Annual Elections

The University of Melbourne Student Union Elections will be held from 7th-11th September to elect student representatives for 2021. The UMSU constitution requires elections to be held on paper, not online. Consequently, voting will be held through a combination of in person (if possible) and postal voting.

Voting for University Council Student Representative, National Union of Students Delegate and by-elections for the remainder of 2020 will be held at the same time.



Nominations and ticket registrations close on August 14 at Midday precisely.



Applications for postal votes close at 5pm on Tuesday 1st September, but applications provided by the previous week will be sent early, if possible.

All relevant forms can be found at

https://umsu.unimelb.edu.au/getinvolved/elections/ along with more detailed and updated information

For questions contact

Stephen Luntz

Deputy Returning Officer

s.luntz@unimelb.edu.au

0438 667 787