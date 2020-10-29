Bitter dust

Ama, Amie, Amour –

everyone called you

along those lines.

Ama, Amie, Amour

defined you, roped

you like a confused braid.

Little storyteller, little

dancer, the girl with

purple ballet shoes

wrapped in silk.

See my eyes? My favourite tale.

You told it after you cried. After my

father said everyone talked about

you and your myriad of lovers. They

come from the Atlantic. Two

whitewashed pearls from the

deepest parts of the ocean. How

did they find two, eh?

You dance again, you

and your scab-filled

arms, you and your

balsam skin in the

dusk of a nursing

home.

Little storyteller, little dancer.

How happy you were when

you showed me your back – a

map of cigarette burns from

past lovers, valleys of

chickenpox scars

and that descending

space between your rib

cage and spine. Ama,

Amie, Amour, that name

keeps you hostage.

See my hair? This was your last. Your

whole body trembling, your hand,

slowly, reaching out to us. See it? It’s

confused. Sometimes it’s grey,

sometimes it’s black, sometimes it’s

filled with fleas.

Ama, Amie, Amour. The songs

of buskers drip into subway

grates. In New York things are

always falling down, falling

apart, falling together. Noise and

emptiness, Ama, reminds me of

you. In my mind there is a tiny

dancer falling into a hole under

her feet.

Some nights when the ambulances

sing, I hear you and Andy Lau in a

mixtape chorus. Ru Guo Ni Shi Wo

De Chuan Shuo, and your voice

cracks every time.