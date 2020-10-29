Hot Air Balloon

Sitting in a waste-paper basket

drifting off

into oblivion

waiting for the rest of the world

to follow.

The earth is an acrylic treat,

an impressionist spattering

of quiet vermillion, lilac grey,

oak brown.

Our balloon leaves a mark

in the sky. It’s a shadow,

an omen telling ground dwellers

to leave, to fly.

We can’t spend forever here,

suspended in the air

and when we land

our woven enclosure tips

so we teeter backwards and gasp

at the balloon that threatens

to swallow us whole,

but it sets like the sun.

We dust ourselves off, tilt

our heads back and stare

at the sky we lived in

momentarily, before we roll

up the balloon

play with it like a toy,

and finally tuck it away

like a dream.