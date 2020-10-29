how I would like to believe in tenderness

Creative
how I would like to believe in tenderness29 October 2020
Looming antiquities when the past
had teeth and bottletops, hammocked days
toes intertwined, hand on tit,
This was love.
and dripping manhood, too hot to catch
The doorknob was slippery
with what, i don’t know
and then, furious as an unkept promise
tethered to its pursuer
purpose unknown like
the finger tattoo the lip tattoo
is this where you find yourself
should i look closer
but the windows are locked
and i am trapped in w/ the song
and a bottle of luck expired last year
broken mug your mother made before
she found cancer and was saved
and the receipt
long black
macchiato milk on side
for who?
