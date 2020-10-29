how I would like to believe in tenderness

Looming antiquities when the past

had teeth and bottletops, hammocked days

toes intertwined, hand on tit,

This was love.

and dripping manhood, too hot to catch

The doorknob was slippery

with what, i don’t know

and then, furious as an unkept promise

tethered to its pursuer

purpose unknown like

the finger tattoo the lip tattoo

is this where you find yourself

should i look closer

but the windows are locked

and i am trapped in w/ the song

and a bottle of luck expired last year

broken mug your mother made before

she found cancer and was saved

and the receipt

long black

macchiato milk on side

for who?