My Favourite Book is the Virgin Suicides

Dear ______

Sometimes I don’t lay naked

beneath the sheets,

and you? Sometimes I drink too

much, and lay naked beneath the sheets and

forgot time Has passed,

my grief fermenting like an old cabbage, growing its

own shrunken heads behind a display case.

Didn’t know you as a kid, but saw you

piss the bed anyway.

Behind the glass Fear is a pigeon

spiked on a metronome An Old hand

conducting over a shallow dish

of saliva

Over the phone you said you

couldn’t move for hours, the liquid was

like

amber preserve,

our strange and viscous

recipience

to Manliness, to the enormous landscape we

make

of our own bodies.

First time we met you said

you

knew already, something about how easy I got in cars,

how I could respond to any name and

thinking back to the night the sky

opened its wet mouth and swallowed me,

maybe

I heard someone behind the trees whimpering

too.

Terror I

said, is a tiny milk dispersing on our tongues,

so might we hope

only to rest a while

before we

let our children drink too.

It is true then, that we waited

all summer, in the curled ribcage

of a deer

halfway between your house and mine

practising our smiles.

In the winter we

made love on a pile of burning roses

in my parents garage,

like an American beauty sequel, where all the girls save each other

and all the Dads waste their anger

into walls, into old crockery.

It is true that we did many things, to wait.

Even fell in love ,

in unwanted re-enactment.

Two friends ,

in a toyota in the bushes

with no underwear sucking the old man’s fat

thumb, and kissing each other’s thighs,

the spit trailing like a spider’s webs of

unlearning across our bodies. And when we were done we

loaded the rest of the condoms with the limited cargo of our

mouths, and released them

like missiles

across the playground