Ruby29 October 2020
Young peaches rain on a bruised roof,
chafed by young brushing winds
The peaches, mimic the sky on its skin –
splatter of red – a sudden brown
The winds run to the baton of an unseen conductor
a colossal orchestra – to the marmalade orange afternoon of Giverny
They run to the dense web of leaves caught
then tamed
The leaves applaud as the winds are tamed
roof falls cool, peaches fall
silent.
A small mob of wind
escapes untamed
reckless reckless
recklessly ambitious
they call upon a ruthless storm, that breaks the damn tree.
Dear Ruby
Do you want to be?
the defeated tree
the earnest winds
the falling peaches
the hurting roof…
I would rather by
Just this evening sky of Giverny.
This poem is inspired by the painting ‘Springtime At Giverny’ by Claude Oscar Monet.
