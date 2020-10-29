Young peaches rain on a bruised roof,

chafed by young brushing winds

The peaches, mimic the sky on its skin –

splatter of red – a sudden brown

The winds run to the baton of an unseen conductor

a colossal orchestra – to the marmalade orange afternoon of Giverny

They run to the dense web of leaves caught

then tamed

The leaves applaud as the winds are tamed

roof falls cool, peaches fall

silent.

A small mob of wind

escapes untamed

reckless reckless

recklessly ambitious

they call upon a ruthless storm, that breaks the damn tree.

Dear Ruby

Do you want to be?

the defeated tree

the earnest winds

the falling peaches

the hurting roof…

I would rather by

Just this evening sky of Giverny.

This poem is inspired by the painting ‘Springtime At Giverny’ by Claude Oscar Monet.