soldiers29 October 2020
i live with soldiers
of no notable rank
no colonel
lieutenant even
when empty streets glimmer
lines of indigo tar
they rise
uniform on
navy blue
sterile sapphires
epaulettes replaced by
white swipe cards, brilliant
i think of her
in that apron she got for Christmas
kitchen smells waft through my bedroom door
– muffins
i hear the trenches are saving their masks
for the bad ones
sometimes they go without
we wait for the cannons –
i don’t think they were told
that their lives
like their time
blood sweat
trickle of a tear
sleepless nights – pinging pager
i don’t think they knew they could die
danger danger
i cannot fight if i cannot see
what can i do but
wait
i am no
domestic damsel
but i am a coward
so i do the washing the cookinghangingvacuuming
i tell them to shower when they get
home (lest they forget)
we do not want the blood on us
the wait is
an ache
sting of a band-aid
dragged off my skin
stones on my chest –
drowning, i cannot sleep
(don’t worry i don’t have it)
(at least i think i don’t)
i propose –
what matters if other people die?
but i am selfish
i am no good Samaritan
perhaps it is i who should go
down to hell
the world clings
hanging
still
they wait to be deployed
today i wish my soldiers
would come home
