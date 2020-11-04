little lady

sometimes I drown in the guilt

of wanting to take up space for the wrong reasons

to spread my legs and speak loudly

not to defend the legions of women who

paved the way for my freedoms

but to look in the eyes of strangers

and plead without words for them to understand

this isn’t my house

I have taken up residence under false pretences

and eaten the bread of the movement

slept in the beds of soldiers

all the while wishing somebody would discover that

I don’t belong here

I am not your girl friday, boss lady or queen

I am the enemy, the one you love, the one I wish I’d been