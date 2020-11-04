Driftwood ribs turn over in her sleep

The ship keens under the weight of evening

creaking gently about the sand in her stomach

Her bones so bare not even the gulls have nested

in her slowly disintegrating body

As my toes sink into the shell-grit by the water

a wave unearths timbers that must belong to her brother

The galaxies overhead hide behind the clouds

instead of looking at what is forgotten

With seaweed stuck between his oak teeth, I leave him

Docked by the pier in a composed old lady

wearing a balustrade from decades prior

She radiates peace, sails folded as a shawl for the night

Her hull scrubbed clean and anchor firm

I bid her goodnight and wander on

A teakwood gentleman is gazing at the stars

He sits low in the water as barnacles drag him down

He bares scars from the reef and encounters with the seas

He is not much longer for this harbour

but an elderly albatross stays by his side

At the end of the pier there is an ocean

and a little boat belonging to me

I hear the lady murmur in her sleep

of beautiful places and worlds

which only the brave will ever see