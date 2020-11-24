Apple Crumble: The Perfect Companion

This recipe is quick and easy to make if you need a last-minute dessert! I first learnt how to make this recipe on a cold winter’s day. The fire was going, and I had just experienced the worst week of my life… I’m only joking, I’m not going to venture on some longwinded personal story that’s in no way related to the recipe (looking at you, bloggers). But in all seriousness, this apple crumble is the perfect way to counteract the lockdown blues we’ve all unfortunately come to know so well. I’ve definitely missed my yiayia’s cooking and making this dish helped me feel like I was back in her kitchen. I have always loved helping my yiayia in the kitchen—granted it’s usually to make pizza or tiropita (cheese pie), but just the act of cooking makes me feel closer to her.

Whether your ideal afternoon is being planted on the couch binging your favourite TV show or sitting outside reading a book while basking in the sun, this crumble will be right by your side as a well-earned dessert. I guarantee you will have just as much fun making this dessert as you will eating it, and it’s a great way to harness some ‘lockdown skills’ that you can show off when gatherings are allowed again (hopefully soon!). Now, I’ll give you what we’re all here for:

SERVES: 4

TIME TO PREPARE: 15–20 minutes

TIME TO BAKE: 20–25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 apples

1 tbsp white sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup cold water

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup plain flour

1/3 cup of mixed white and brown sugar

70g butter

Cinnamon and extra brown sugar for topping

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180° Cut apples—remove their core and dice. Place diced apples in a saucepan along with water, lemon juice and white sugar. Put the saucepan over medium heat and cook until apples soften. Remove saucepan from heat and set aside. In a bowl, combine rolled oats, flour, and white/brown sugar. Chop butter into small squares and place in a bowl. Using the rub-in method, rub the butter into the oat and sugar mixture with your fingertips until all butter is combined. Feel free to add more squares of butter or oats if mixture requires. In a medium-sized, round ovenproof dish, pour apples evenly across the bottom. Sprinkle oat-sugar-butter mixture over the top, covering all the apples. To finish, sprinkle some brown sugar and cinnamon to cover the oat mixture. Place in the oven for 20–25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with ice cream and/or custard!

NOTE: To make the recipe entirely gluten-free, substitute plain flour for gluten-free plain flour. Instead of rolled oats, use quinoa flakes to achieve the same effect.

Enjoy your apple crumble with a side of your favourite TV show or movie! It’s by far the best way to make the most of your quarantine.