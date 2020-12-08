i miss swanston street

Creative
i miss swanston street8 December 2020
They say
that 0.01 centimetres
is the urban space
of possibilities: the
distance between
people (connections,
separation) in the
bustling city. It’s easy
to get lost
inside a
crowd (or
to lose yourself).
Claim the rhythms
of heartache and caffeinated
loneliness and suddenly
you’re not
special or
strange. You’re (the
same as) everybody else
just trying to
get by: waiting
for trains;
pacing the
grocery store; dwarfed
by sleepless skyscrapers; missing
the train; missing
people; burning
with (unhideable,
untameable) emotion; feeling
like too little; feeling
like too much.
The city
is alive,
darling, and being
(nobody) leaves you free
to be whoever
you want.
