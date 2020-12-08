i miss swanston street

They say

that 0.01 centimetres

is the urban space

of possibilities: the

distance between

people (connections,

separation) in the

bustling city. It’s easy

to get lost

inside a

crowd (or

to lose yourself).

Claim the rhythms

of heartache and caffeinated

loneliness and suddenly

you’re not

special or

strange. You’re (the

same as) everybody else

just trying to

get by: waiting

for trains;

pacing the

grocery store; dwarfed

by sleepless skyscrapers; missing

the train; missing

people; burning

with (unhideable,

untameable) emotion; feeling

like too little; feeling

like too much.

The city

is alive,

darling, and being

(nobody) leaves you free

to be whoever

you want.