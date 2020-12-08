The Mother’s Lullaby

The Mother’s Lullaby8 December 2020
That sweet lullaby,
My first single, my first album, my first concert
Emanating from my mother’s chest to the drums of my ear held against her breast
A little head floating up and down with her every breath after breath
Amidst the weary grating of her aching bones,
Against a larynx of desperation,
And a mind occupied by toils and loans.
That sweet lullaby,
Singing to my little mind
Blank and ripe for love,
Like Rome and Romeo or Juliet beneath the Parisian lights
Like sunlight, no, starlight unravelled beneath
The clouds of midsummer nights
Of transcendence, of beauty and awe for a universe of life.
That sweet lullaby,
A faint rhythm, a little heart beat, a quiet pulse
Nurtured by the sweet sounds of a bumbling joy,
In love and appreciation of my life
A once embryo turned little thing with flabby arms am I,
Like a caterpillar turned butterfly that’s still learning to fly
One so innocent, so divine, so vulnerable,
It needed to be cocooned in the melody of a mother’s pride.
That sweet lullaby,
A song, a shanty, a dance of love and life
Of passion turned living thing
Of love turned tangible and real,
Am I
Its sound melodious and comforting,
Like a party on the moon at midnight
By invitation only, special and all novel
Where the guests read the dreams of the humans below,
And where children set fires to melt all the cheese into snow.
That sweet lullaby,
A chant, a cry, a tribal tune
Against my eardrums rattles the sound of June
Of summers cold, now winters warmed,
Beneath the fever of her maternal moon
Against wars and famines and colds and strangers
Sung, defiant, with a vigour to defend,
Like the drums of conflict, echoing from warring tribal chambers
That sweet lullaby,
Protective, all seeing, all knowing, all feeling
Accepting, willing, even planning at a moment’s notice, to sacrifice
Dreams, passions, life and all,
For a second more, another little breath, another faint heart–
beat. A life for a little life, cocooned in my mother’s arms
Blessed by a melody so sweet,
Bees would lick it off the bark of trees.
Note: Inspired by my mother, who immigrated to Australia in 2007 to provide a better life for her family.
