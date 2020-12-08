The Sea Monster

A sea monster lurks

beneath dirty waves.

It rises when I

stare at the water

for too long.

Its body sends a veil

of salty spray

to the ocean floor

and its mouth forms

a great black pit

when it screams.

I imagine myself

swimming,

floating

sinking

inside of it,

unnoticed.

I try to transform

my mind into a compass

that will lead me elsewhere

but gravity pulls me

back to the monster

and its tribe

of tangled tentacles.

I’m unable to unhook

its watery fingers

from my own

so I step into

the seafoam

and lie next

to the monster’s

pruned, pallid body.

It doesn’t attack me –

it doesn’t even flinch.

The monster just sits

with me and observes

the way that starlight

distorts the reflections

of obsidian clouds,

which cling to

the wet ivory moon.