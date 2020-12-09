ABOUT

Dissection of a Piglet’s Heart

9 December 2020
Author

Amy Wortmann

Graphics

Bethany Cherry


 

  • right atrium

how strange it is. how fragile,

wobbling watery

yolk in my palm

ribs bending between

my fingers like pipe cleaners

scattering blood onto

a sanitized tray

  • right ventricle

how strange to imagine its first

stirrings, moth wings wedged

between slumped lungs,

foetal halfthoughts that

never grasped

the taste of

oxygen
  • left atrium

what was it?

a cleft between atria,

dented

ventricles,

a concave pericardium

squashed like a soccer ball on wet grass?

what smothered you when

you came into the open air?

  • left ventricle

did you kick? did you squeal?

or were you

lifeless

like this melting marble of a heart?

Figure 1. Dissection of a Piglet’s Heart

