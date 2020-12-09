Creative
Dissection of a Piglet’s Heart9 December 2020
how strange it is. how fragile,
wobbling watery
yolk in my palm
ribs bending between
my fingers like pipe cleaners
scattering blood onto
a sanitized tray
how strange to imagine its first
stirrings, moth wings wedged
between slumped lungs,
foetal halfthoughts that
never grasped
the taste of
oxygen
what was it?
a cleft between atria,
dented
ventricles,
a concave pericardium
squashed like a soccer ball on wet grass?
what smothered you when
you came into the open air?
did you kick? did you squeal?
or were you
lifeless
like this melting marble of a heart?
Figure 1. Dissection of a Piglet’s Heart
