Dissection of a Piglet’s Heart

right atrium how strange it is. how fragile, wobbling watery yolk in my palm ribs bending between my fingers like pipe cleaners scattering blood onto a sanitized tray right ventricle how strange to imagine its first stirrings, moth wings wedged between slumped lungs, foetal halfthoughts that never grasped the taste of oxygen

left atrium what was it? a cleft between atria, dented ventricles, a concave pericardium squashed like a soccer ball on wet grass? what smothered you when you came into the open air? left ventricle did you kick? did you squeal? or were you lifeless like this melting marble of a heart?