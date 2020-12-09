Intra Uterine insertion

Creative
Intra Uterine insertion9 December 2020
Stirruped! cold air creeping there
along field ruts (here, squeeze this)
never forget, ever forget it is there
once buried deep underground but
(you should only feel a pinch) now
buried deep in me, bloody flinch,
lick a copper coin and stick it be-
(stay still – I’m just cutting the strings)
-tween my lips, pennytasting kiss –
coin pushing into my skull, dull
ache (you will bleed afterward) tear
a penny, buried in empty space,
where is it hidden? a secret
place
