Intra Uterine insertion

Stirruped! cold air creeping there

along field ruts (here, squeeze this)

never forget, ever forget it is there

once buried deep underground but

(you should only feel a pinch) now

buried deep in me, bloody flinch,

lick a copper coin and stick it be-

(stay still – I’m just cutting the strings)

-tween my lips, pennytasting kiss –

coin pushing into my skull, dull

ache (you will bleed afterward) tear

a penny, buried in empty space,

where is it hidden? a secret

place