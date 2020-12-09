ABOUT

FARRAGO

Creative

Intra Uterine insertion

9 December 2020
Author

Meredith Tyler

Graphics

Franki Stackpool


Stirruped! cold air creeping there
along field ruts (here, squeeze this)
never forget, ever forget it is there

once buried deep underground but
(you should only feel a pinch) now
buried deep in me, bloody flinch,

lick a copper coin and stick it be-
(stay still – I’m just cutting the strings)
-tween my lips, pennytasting kiss –

coin pushing into my skull, dull
ache (you will bleed afterward) tear
a penny, buried in empty space,

where is it hidden? a secret
place

