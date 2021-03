The light that drowned Icarus,

when his freedom he found,

was the sweetest ignorance

that sent him to ground

I was the quiet water

the dark and silent receiver

I was the waves on fire

when his body was found

Damp wax and melted feathers

Gold like a sun half-downed

Heat-struck he bore the clangor

of the waves’ unearthly sound

My vanity and laughter

presided over his slaughter

I was the god Apollo

who sent him to the ground