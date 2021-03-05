ABOUT

Humans of Unimelb: Nicholas

5 March 2021
Candy Chu

Candy Chu


This series zooms in on the lovely humans that make up our university community. In this edition, photography team member Candy Chu chats to Nicholas, a Masters of Public Policy student, about a fond childhood memory. 

Q: Is there a fond memory from childhood you would like to share? 

Nicholas (N): The one that I always remember is, um…I must have been eleven or twelve? I was flying to Europe for my Uncle’s wedding, in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. So I always remember when we got off the plane at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, I probably butchered that haha, because I don’t speak Dutch. I remember walking out and seeing my grandfather, for the first time that I can remember. 

I just saw this really tall man, he was German so he was quite tall. He was wearing an akubra, and a trench jacket. I walked up and realized that that’s my grandfather, and just the fondness of seeing him for the first time. I also remember he had big hands, big hands! He was a plumber and so I remember his strength, but also how gentle they were. 

On the car ride back, my family went in the car we had hired but I went with my grandfather, and it was just me and him. We didn’t have a common language, but it was just nice to be with him.

 

 



