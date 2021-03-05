little moth, you can’t escape this night

and my explanation of what this was or is

would puzzle you even more,

because I don’t know for sure

what this is or was for you,

but I can tell you what I saw:

I had brushed my teeth

and put some night cream on

I read a few pages of a book about investing

I made my breakfast and

checked the train schedule

then I saw you on the wall behind my bed

you explored my room for the next ten days,

I apologise, I turned minimalist a few months ago—saves time

I halved a strawberry for you when I left every morning

and I didn’t make cheap metaphors about how you aren’t a butterfly

or how you draw yourself to flames,

I burnt out at work today

and I will go there again

I don’t know what would fulfil you

have you laid eggs?

I could feed them strawberries too

but that’s it really, little moth,

the world is spinning as we speak

and I need to catch a train.