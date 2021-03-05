ABOUT

FARRAGO

Creative

Little Moth

5 March 2021
Author

Shaira Afrida Oyshee

Graphics

Michelle Chan


little moth, you can’t escape this night

and my explanation of what this was or is

would puzzle you even more,

because I don’t know for sure

what this is or was for you,

but I can tell you what I saw:

 

I had brushed my teeth

and put some night cream on

I read a few pages of a book about investing

I made my breakfast and

checked the train schedule

then I saw you on the wall behind my bed

 

you explored my room for the next ten days,

I apologise, I turned minimalist a few months agosaves time

I halved a strawberry for you when I left every morning

and I didn’t make cheap metaphors about how you aren’t a butterfly

or how you draw yourself to flames,

I burnt out at work today

and I will go there again

 

I don’t know what would fulfil you

have you laid eggs?

I could feed them strawberries too

but that’s it really, little moth,

the world is spinning as we speak

and I need to catch a train.

