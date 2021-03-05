Little Moth5 March 2021
little moth, you can’t escape this night
and my explanation of what this was or is
would puzzle you even more,
because I don’t know for sure
what this is or was for you,
but I can tell you what I saw:
I had brushed my teeth
and put some night cream on
I read a few pages of a book about investing
I made my breakfast and
checked the train schedule
then I saw you on the wall behind my bed
you explored my room for the next ten days,
I apologise, I turned minimalist a few months ago—saves time
I halved a strawberry for you when I left every morning
and I didn’t make cheap metaphors about how you aren’t a butterfly
or how you draw yourself to flames,
I burnt out at work today
and I will go there again
I don’t know what would fulfil you
have you laid eggs?
I could feed them strawberries too
but that’s it really, little moth,
the world is spinning as we speak
and I need to catch a train.
